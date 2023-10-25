Annemarie Wiley is going to bring the fire during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13. The first-time housewife will throw her hat in the ring — and apparently go head-to-head with Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“You know what else I want from you? I wanna thank you,” Annemarie, 40, told Crystal, also 40, in the RHOBH trailer released ahead of season 13’s Tuesday, October 25 premiere. “For giving you something to talk about and making your ass relevant.”

According to fellow RHOBH star Erika Jayne, the newbie “immediately” fit into the group.

“She’s outspoken and she has a real point of view and I enjoy it,” Erika, 52, teased to E! News in April. “She’s new, so she’s comes in here open and not afraid, which is nice.”

However, the “group dynamics always change” when there’s a new Housewife in the mix, per Erika.

Annemarie, for her part, announced on October 3 that she joined the cast by posting a photo from her Bravo promotional shoot on Instagram.

Before the official announcement, Annemarie’s involvement in RHOBH had been hinted at for months. She was spotted filming alongside the cast when attending a March event for Sutton Stracke’s store, per photos obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Annemarie:

1. Annemarie Has a Famous Husband

The Bravo star is married to former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley. Throughout his football career — which lasted for 10 seasons from 1997 to 2006 — he played for the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Together Annemarie and Marcellus share three children, Marcellus Jr., Aliya Jane and Alivia Marie. He also has a daughter named Morocca Alise from a previous relationship.

2. Annemarie was Adopted

According to her Bravo bio, Annemarie was adopted shortly after birth and raised just outside of Vancouver. She is “of Dutch and Nigerian descent,” the bio reads.

3. Annemarie is a Medical Professional

Annemarie is a Nurse Anesthesiologist, which “is an Advanced Practice RN who independently administers anesthesia for surgery and other medical procedures,” she explained in a September 2022 Instagram post.

“Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) account for approximately half of the anesthesia providers in the United States and are the main providers of anesthesia in rural America,” Annamarie wrote. “We practice in Hospitals, Surgery Centers, Clinics and various other areas where Anesthesia is required.”

4. Annemarie Has Famous Friends

Other than her RHOBH costars, Annemarie has posted photos with some other notable names, including former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

5. Annemarie is a Fitness Enthusiast

Annemarie is a self-proclaimed “fitness enthusiast,” per her Instagarm bio. The reality star is often showing off video of her workout routines on the platform as well.