Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Insider Guide to Where ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Eats and Shops in L.A.

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars give a whole new meaning to the lifestyles of the rich and famous — and now you can eat, shop and workout like the cast.

In Us Weekly’s latest “VIP Scene” episode, we take you behind the Hollywood curtain and straight to Los Angeles for all the RHOBH-approved hotspots. First up: Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant & Lounge.

While Vanderpump, 63, is no longer part of the RHOBH cast, her former costars continue to frequent SUR as do celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga. Us’ pro tip, order a Pumptini and the goat cheese balls as you take in the West Hollywood scene.

Insider Guide to Where The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast Eats and Shops in LA
Annemarie Wiley, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Minkoff. Emily Shur/Bravo

Once you’re done dining at SUR, walk down the road to TomTom, which Vanderpump co-owns with husband Ken Todd and Vanderpump RulesTom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. Yes, it’s still open despite facing backlash in early 2023 over Sandoval’s cheating scandal. (Sandoval, 40, had an affair with costar Raquel Leviss while dating Ariana Madix. Us confirmed in March that Madix, 38, and Sandoval split in the wake of the drama.)

Stars Who Love Bravo Jon Hamm

Related: These Celebs Love ‘The Real Housewives’

“They all come in there,” Vanderpump exclusively told Us in January 2020 of the celeb clientele that’s been spotted at TomTom. “Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, you know, they’re all in there.”

Current RHOBH star Sutton Stracke also has a happening business located in West Hollywood: The Sutton Concept. Earlier this year, she added Sutton Brands to her clothing empire, which focuses on sustainable fashions.

Us Weeklys Top 10 Reality Stars of the Year

Related: Meet Us Weekly's Top 10 Reality Stars of the Year

“I think we don’t realize how much fashion is injuring our planet,” Stracke, 52, exclusively told Us in August, noting her own “green line” was already available at her L.A. shop. “So, I thought, ‘How can I be a part of the solution and not be a part of the problem?’ We all know I love fashion, so my business partner and I created a new business called Sutton Brands. It’s a circular fashion house.”

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about the RHOBH star-approved hot spots in Los Angeles — including which hike will give you the best chance of spotting Kyle Richards spilling the tea to one of her castmates.

Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” episode.

In this article

1292019479bio kyle richards 206

Kyle Richards
A-Guide-to-Every--Vanderpump-Rules--Restaurant-Featured-on-the-Bravo-Show--From-SUR-to-Something-About-Her -431

Lisa Vanderpump
'Real Housewives' Stars Give Divorce Advice: Sutton, Caroline Stanbury — Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke
RHOBH Bio

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

More Stories