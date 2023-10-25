The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars give a whole new meaning to the lifestyles of the rich and famous — and now you can eat, shop and workout like the cast.

In Us Weekly’s latest “VIP Scene” episode, we take you behind the Hollywood curtain and straight to Los Angeles for all the RHOBH-approved hotspots. First up: Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant & Lounge.

While Vanderpump, 63, is no longer part of the RHOBH cast, her former costars continue to frequent SUR as do celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga. Us’ pro tip, order a Pumptini and the goat cheese balls as you take in the West Hollywood scene.

Once you’re done dining at SUR, walk down the road to TomTom, which Vanderpump co-owns with husband Ken Todd and Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. Yes, it’s still open despite facing backlash in early 2023 over Sandoval’s cheating scandal. (Sandoval, 40, had an affair with costar Raquel Leviss while dating Ariana Madix. Us confirmed in March that Madix, 38, and Sandoval split in the wake of the drama.)

“They all come in there,” Vanderpump exclusively told Us in January 2020 of the celeb clientele that’s been spotted at TomTom. “Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, you know, they’re all in there.”

Current RHOBH star Sutton Stracke also has a happening business located in West Hollywood: The Sutton Concept. Earlier this year, she added Sutton Brands to her clothing empire, which focuses on sustainable fashions.

“I think we don’t realize how much fashion is injuring our planet,” Stracke, 52, exclusively told Us in August, noting her own “green line” was already available at her L.A. shop. “So, I thought, ‘How can I be a part of the solution and not be a part of the problem?’ We all know I love fashion, so my business partner and I created a new business called Sutton Brands. It’s a circular fashion house.”

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about the RHOBH star-approved hot spots in Los Angeles — including which hike will give you the best chance of spotting Kyle Richards spilling the tea to one of her castmates.

Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” episode.