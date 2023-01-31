Whether you’re a Los Angeles local or an out-of-towner, it’s always fun to spot a famous face in the wild. But you won’t catch A-listers anywhere near the Hollywood Walk of Fame or other tourist traps. Instead, the entertainment elite hit up the city’s top-tier dining destinations for a more exclusive experience. And the hottest hub in the city for celebrity sightings is The Hideaway, a swanky Mexican steakhouse in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Backed by a team of high-profile investors, including Ryan Phillipe and Evan Ross, The Hideaway has attracted some of the biggest stars in the industry. Selena Gomez, Elton John, Christina Aguilera, Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, Nicole Scherzinger and Ashley Benson have all made appearances. Revolve recently hosted fashion designer Michael Costello‘s 40th birthday party at the restaurant. And Paula Abdul even sang The Hideaway’s praises on Instagram! “The food was absolutely unbelievable, the staff was amazing and went above and beyond, and the ambiance was spectacular,” she wrote.

Tucked behind luxury designer storefronts on Rodeo Drive lies this subterranean oasis serving delicious dishes and drinks. The Hideaway is the latest venue from celebrity party producers Jeffrey Best and Ken Jones of Best Events, as well as nightlife titans JT Torregiani, Sylvain Bitton and David Jarrett of Warwick.

Step into this hidden gem, and you’ll feel as though you traveled back in time. Best and Jones designed the space to channel the classic vibes of 1970s Baja California, with an open-air patio adorned with rustic tile, wrought-iron tables and a grand fireplace. Inspired by old Hollywood glamour, the romantic interior features dim lighting, vintage movie posters and cozy leather booths.

Meanwhile, the menu includes an eclectic mix of surf and turf cuisine, from pescado zarandeado (grilled branzino) with salsa verde, salsa roja and charred lemon to a tomahawk steak served with roasted cipollini onions and chimichurri sauce. Chefs Alex Moreno and Viet Pham have incorporated nostalgic nods to Best’s childhood trips to Mexico. General Manager Bart Clemmer has also done an incredible job in selecting and pairing fine wines with the coastal Mexican cuisine. “Here at The Hideaway, our goal is to please the palates of all our guests from your first sip to your last bite,” he said.

Award-winning mixologist Julian Cox curated a sweet and spicy selection of signature craft cocktails, including the Tommy Margarita and the strawberry-infused Juquila. Simply press one of the tableside buttons reading “Push for Tequila,” and prepare to get the party started.

Located on the lower level of the Rodeo Collection at 421 N. Rodeo Drive, The Hideaway is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is also a new three-course lunch prix-fixe menu! To make a reservation, check out thehideawaybeverlyhills.com.