A steakhouse for the stars. The Hideaway is the new swanky Mexican restaurant making its way to Beverly Hills — and it’s set to arrive sooner than you think.

Slated to open its doors to the public on August 1, this brainchild of celebrity party producers Jeffrey Best and Ken Jones of Best Events, as well as co-owners and nightlife vets JT Torregiani, Sylvain Bitton and David Jarrett of Warwick, is a delicious nod to 1970s Baja California — leaning heavily into Best’s nostalgia for his childhood trips to Mexico.

“Beginning in the 1970s, I’ve gone down to Puerto Nuevo, a small beach town in Rosarito, Mexico, with friends and family,” Best told Eater Los Angeles in July. “The restaurants there serve the freshest seafood, caught that day in the ocean nearby, along with handmade tortillas, and flame-grilled beef, chicken, and veggies.”

Located at 421 N. Rodeo Drive, The Hideaway is backed by a myriad of A-list investors. Ryan Phillippe, whose new movie Collide premieres in early August, and ATL actor Evan Ross are just a few of the celebrities involved, but the bar and kitchen teams have a few boldface names as well.

Chefs Alex Moreno (formerly of Habana in Irvine) and Viet Pham (formerly of Studio City’s Firefly) are the designers behind the food menu, with the duo’s interpretation of a Mexican steakhouse translating into options like Hernando’s chic chop salad, pescado zarandeado (grilled branzino with salsa verde, salsa roja and charred lemon) and a tomahawk steak served with roasted cipollini onions and chimichurri sauce.

Bartending aficionado Julian Cox, for his part, is the mixologist creating The Hideaway’s signature craft cocktails, including the mezcal-based Juquila and the Tammy Margarita – a blanco and reposado mix with agave syrup and a lime half.

Best – who was also the wedding planner of pop sensation Britney Spears — and business partner Ken Jones are the minds behind the restaurant’s impeccable design, paying homage to old-school Baja restaurants with faded stucco and Terracotta accents. There is also a 100-seat custom-made Talavera tile patio available for seating, with cream wrong-iron tables anchored by a grand fireplace.

Inside, however, focuses on old Hollywood glamour. Intimate dining nooks are outfitted with leather booths and vintage movie posters alongside open archways. Tableside buttons that read “Push for Tequila” will also be available, delivering the diner’s choice tequila at a moment’s notice.

The Hideaway’s kitchen will be open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight. The bar will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!