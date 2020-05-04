The stars have spoken! Several celebrities joined forces to appear in a new Postmates ad that encourages consumers to order food locally (if they’re able to) in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The spot, which recently debuted, features famous faces such as John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry and more. Additionally, since these big names are asking others to order locally, they each revealed their own favorite neighborhood restaurant.

“In this time of social distancing, we love to support our favorite restaurants and order in,” Legend, 41, declared. He later shared that one of his favorite spots to order in from is Tocaya Organica in Los Angeles.

However, the frequent Postmates user and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, don’t just stick to healthy delivery options. In fact, the Cravings author, 34, took to Twitter on Friday, May 1, to share a funny anecdote about a fast-food order. “Lol john just called McDonald’s to see if I could still order a sausage McMuffin and they answered with a simple ‘hello?’” she tweeted. “And I just think that’s the funniest thing ever.”

By Sunday, May 3, the Bring the Funny judge was ready to indulge a different fast-food craving and ordered some egg rolls and tacos from Jack in the Box.

For 35-year-old Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, it’s all about Crossroads Kitchen in L.A. The vegan fine-dining restaurant is a favorite of several stars, including Kourtney Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and more.

Perry, for her part, is a fan of one healthy menu item in particular. “One of our favorite spots is Crossroads Kitchen — home of the Impossible Burger,” she gushed. The “Never Worn White” songstress even referenced her pregnancy adding: “Lean into those cravings because I am!”

This spot follows the April 2 launch of Postmates’ #OrderLocal campaign to support small businesses and encourage those who are able to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants. Since March, the delivery platform has seen nearly 10 times the amount of merchants sign up to be part of Postmates. With many experts declaring that over 50 percent of restaurants run the risk of going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Francisco-based company believes it is more important than ever to #OrderLocal.

As 21-year-old Mendes put it: “Take care of the people in your community.”

Scroll down to find out where the stars are ordering from during the coronavirus outbreak!