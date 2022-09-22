Nestled behind luxury designer storefronts on the most famous street in Beverly Hills lies a new Mexican steakhouse that is already making a huge splash in the L.A. restaurant scene. The Hideaway is the latest hot spot from celebrity party producers Jeffrey Best and Ken Jones of Best Events, as well as nightlife titans JT Torregiani, Sylvain Bitton and David Jarrett of Warwick.

Backed by a team of A-list investors, including Ryan Phillipe and Evan Ross, this swanky dining destination is the prime place to see and be seen. No longer just for dinner or drinks — The Hideaway is now open for lunch starting at 11 a.m!

Right on Rodeo Drive, this hidden oasis has already attracted the biggest stars in Hollywood, from Ashley Benson to Paula Abdul. The “Straight Up” singer even sang The Hideaway’s praises on Instagram: “The food was absolutely unbelievable, the staff was amazing and went above and beyond, and the ambiance was spectacular.”

As soon as you step into The Hideaway, you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported back in time. Best and Jones designed the space to evoke old-school Baja vibes with old Hollywood glamour (fun fact: Best was recently Britney Spears’s wedding planner!). The exterior boasts a stunning open-air patio, adorned with rustic tile, wrought-iron tables and a grand fireplace. Meanwhile, you’ll find cozy leather booths and vintage movie posters inside. Plenty of photo ops throughout!

Inspired by 1970s Baja California, the menu features an eclectic mix of surf and turf dishes, from pescado zarandeado (grilled branzino) with salsa verde, salsa roja and charred lemon to a tomahawk steak served with roasted cipollini onions and chimichurri sauce. Chefs Alex Moreno and Viet Pham have infused nostalgic nods to Best’s childhood trips to Mexico, a fresh take on classic cuisine.

And the drinks are just as delicious! Enjoy a selection of signature craft cocktails curated by Julian Cox, such as the Tommy Margarita and the mezcal-based Juquila. Tableside buttons that read “Push for Tequila” set the tone for a spontaneous adventure.

Whether you’re coming for date night, girls’ night out or boozy brunch, The Hideaway is always a good idea. Who knows, you may even get a celebrity sighting while celebrating!

Located on the subterranean level of the Rodeo Collection at 421 N. Rodeo Drive, The Hideaway is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday and late night Wednesday through Saturday. To make a reservation, check out thehideawaybeverlyhills.com.