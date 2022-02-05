Fit for a birthday queen! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff celebrated her 39th birthday at Warwick, L.A.’s hottest nightclub.

The California native rang in the last year of her 30s with her husband, film director Rob Minkoff (Disney’s The Lion King), and about 40 of their closest friends and family. Although they were celebrating Crystal’s special day, the reality star decided to treat her fellow patrons by ordering enough champagne for the entire venue, one bystander reported.

Owners and hospitality Entrepreneurs JT Torregiani and Sylvain Bitton were present to look after the reality star and her friends the entire evening. “It’s great to see the Hollywood scene back in the nightclub scene, Torregiani told In Touch. “We love the energy these reality stars and their guests bring to our venue each night!”

The newly-minted 39-year-old started the celebration at TAO LA with her happy guests before moving the party to Warwick around 11 p.m. on Friday, February 4. “Celebrating me,” Crystal captioned a photo of herself during her birthday dinner.

While at Warwick, Crystal was treated to a fiery sparklers display complete with bottles of champagne and bubbles. The birthday girl and her guests enjoyed drinks and dancing while a DJ spun hip-hop hits.

Crystal made history when she joined Bravo’s RHOBH as the first Asian-American housewife in 2020. Fans were introduced to the entrepreneur, wife and and mother of two children — she shares son Max and daughter Zoe with Rob — on season 11. She also is the founder of Real Coco, a line of organic coconut products.

