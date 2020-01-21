Hollywood hotspots! Lisa Vanderpump is the owner of several Los Angeles restaurants and bars — including Tom Tom, Pump and Villa Blanca — and according to the star, they’re all celebrity magnets.

Tom Tom, which Vanderpump, 56, and her husband, Ken Todd, co-own with Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, is particularly popular with young Hollywood, and has hosted famous faces including Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga since opening in August 2018.

As the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family on Wednesday, January 15, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Vanderpump said celebrities come in “all the time,” though she was reluctant to divulge some names out of respect for the stars’ privacy. As she put it, “I like to keep that kind of on the down low.”

Still, the Vanderpump Dogs owner wasn’t totally opposed to spilling the tea, adding of Tom Tom: “They all come in there. Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, you know, they’re all in there.”

Per the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Pump and Villa Blanca are also popular with the famous set. “Villa Blanca is also a big hotspot and people don’t realize that,” Vanderpump told Us. “A lot of the old Hollywood [stars] go in there. Like, you’ll see everybody in there.”

In fact, the Brit noted that producer Randall Emmett — who is engaged to Pump Rules star Lala Kent — stopped by Villa Blanca with 10 of his fellow producers of The Irishman earlier this month to celebrate the film’s 10 Academy Award nominations.

Vanderpump’s sole restaurant outside of L.A. — Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas — will celebrate its first anniversary in March. The experience has been so positive that the Simply Divine author is mulling over the idea of opening additional restaurants outside California. “I’m thinking about it,” she dished.

Given her connections with the Caesars team, the Vanderpump Rosé creator said another eatery in Sin City could be in the cards. “I have a great relationship with Caesars and it’s been so successful, so I wouldn’t say no to doing something else with them,” she explained. “I think they’re brilliant operators.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe