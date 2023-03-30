There’s a new diamond in town! Annemarie Wiley was spotted filming with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show’s upcoming season 13.

The 40-year-old wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley hit the town on Wednesday, March 29, in a monochrome hot pink suit, which she paired with a black shirt underneath, a black purse and black heels. She completed her look for Sutton Stracke’s store event with a diamond statement necklace.

Kyle Richards sported the inverse of her new cast member’s look, pairing a black leather suit with a bright pink blouse. Kim Richards, her sister and former RHOBH star, and costar Erika Jayne also opted for all-black outfits. Kim, 58, wore a similar leather jacket and pants, while Erika, 51, dazzled in a sparkly mini dress.

Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais chose the pattern route for their night-out looks, donning a houndstooth jacket and a matching floral shirt and pants set, respectively. The only cast member whose ensemble didn’t feature any black was Crystal Kung Minkoff, who was dressed head-to-toe in white. Also spotted with the group was The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King, who went full glam in a silver sequin pantsuit.

Bravo has yet to announce the new season’s official cast lineup, so it is unknown whether Annemarie will take on the Housewife title or serve as a “friend” of the ladies, but several outlets confirmed her casting on Wednesday.

The anesthesiologist and Marcellus have been married since 2014, and the three share four kids — Marcellus Jr., 7, Ariya, 4, and Alivia, 3 — in addition to the football star’s daughter, Morocca, 24, from a previous relationship.

She often shares glimpses into her family’s lives with fans via Instagram, posting everything from her kids’ birthday parties and sporting events to sharing her workout tips and tricks with followers.

Annemarie seemingly hinted at her Bravo debut with an Instagram post on Saturday, March 25. Sharing a mirror pic of herself wearing a black tulle minidress, she captioned the photo, “Step outside of your comfort zone. Try new things. Don’t turn down novel experiences. Never stop growing. And most importantly, SMILE through it all! HERE WE GO …” separating each stanza with a diamond emoji.

The new cast addition comes after the departures of longtime star Lisa Rinna and season 12 newcomer Diana Jenkins, who both announced their exits from the reality series in January. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Lisa, 59, said in a statement to Us Wekly on January 5. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”

A rep for the former soap actress — who starred in seasons 5 through 12 of the Bravo show — added: “Given that Lisa’s contract was up at the end of last season, and after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to RHOBH.”

Four days later, Diana, 50, revealed she was parting ways with RHOBH due to her “high risk” pregnancy with fiancé Asher Monroe. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she wrote via Instagram on January 9. “I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

Scroll below to see pics from Annemarie and the RHOBH season 13 cast’s night out filming: