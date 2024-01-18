Crystal Kung Minkoff’s apparent dislike for Annemarie Wiley came to a head when she defended Sutton Stracke during Dorit Kemsley’s Homeless Not Toothless event.

“You said she lied!” Crystal, 40, told Annemarie, 40, during the Wednesday, January 17 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when the discussion once again surrounded Sutton’s esophagus.

“I said what she said does not make sense medically,” Annemarie, a board-certified nurse anesthetist, hit back. (Sutton previously claimed that she has an “esophagus disorder” which hinders her from eating certain types of foods.)

Annemarie also attempted to throw Crystal under the bus during the argument.

“Crystal, you were the one saying she has an eating disorder,” Annemarie declared, referring to a scene from the Wednesday, January 17, episode in which Annemarie was the one who made the claim. Crystal, who has been candid about battling an eating disorder, replied, “Are you out of your mind?”

“You literally spent two hours talking about [Sutton] to where [Garcelle Beauvais] and I literally had to leave because it was so annoying,” Crystal continued. Annemarie said, “I am trained to be a critical thinker, so when I hear something that doesn’t make sense. … Crystal didn’t you want to go to med school? If you went to med school you’d get that.”

Crystal then told Annemarie she’s “such a bitch.”

Crystal discussed wanting to go to med school in a flashback scene filmed during the women’s bus ride to Ojai from the previous episode. She decided not to go after meeting now-husband Rob Minkoff.

“Her husband wouldn’t have waited for her. So I think that Crystal resents me because I’m in the medical profession,” Annemarie claimed in her confessional. “She’s taking out what she didn’t get to do on me.”

Annemarie eventually issued Sutton an apology. Sutton accepted as to not continue discussing her esophagus.

When unpacking the fight, Garcelle, 57, said Crystal was “heated all the way around” with Annemarie. “I’ve actually never seen Crystal like that, I didn’t know she had that in her,” Kyle Richards added.

The screaming match between the women occurred before they entered the ballroom for Dorit’s event. Once inside, things came full circle when Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, greeted Sutton.

“I hear you have an esophagus problem,” he said. “I’m not coming in hot; I just hear that by the way.”

As the night continued, the women circled up once again to discuss the group’s issues before heading on a cast trip to Spain. Sutton expressed that she didn’t like Annemarie going “behind [her] back telling everybody stuff.” Annemarie, for her part, refused to subscribe to that narrative.

Before the episode came to an end, Annemarie did call Sutton and apologize for any and all esophagus discussion. When it comes to Crystal, however, Annemarie has “absolutely no intention of talking” to her.

“Crystal owes me an apology. She mocked my profession. It’s really unfortunate,” she added. Crystal, meanwhile, said that if Annemarie “doesn’t talk” to her in Spain “it might even be better.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.