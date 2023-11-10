There’s nothing quite like beef on Bravo — and it turns out Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice and Candiace Dillard Bassett dish it the best.

While Bravolebrities spend the majority of the year fighting with their own cast members, more than 100 Real Housewives and stars of shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Below Deck and more come together annually at BravoCon, a three-day fan convention. During the 2023 event in Las Vegas, Us Weekly asked the attendees which of their fellow network stars would they least want to feud with.

The most popular answer? Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kenya with 13.75 percent of the vote.

“She’d rip me to shreds. I mean, come on. She’s amazing and she’d rip me to shreds,” Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Margaret Josephs told Us. Fellow Jersey star Jennifer Aydin agreed: “She’s got some shade under her belt. Better than me honey. She’s a queen when it comes to that. Don’t fight me, Kenya!”

Their costar Teresa, one of the only remaining OGs, was a close second with 11.25 percent of the vote.

“Teresa would probably be [someone] who I would not want to feud with. She’s nice, but I feel like if you get on her bad side, it would probably be bad,” Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney told Us.

When Teresa was asked the same question, she declared, “There is no one. … I’m not scared of no one. Absolutely not, not, not!”

While Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Candiace was the third most common answer (tied with the seven stars who claimed they could take anyone), Pump Rules‘ Lala Kent and Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy were the two most popular non-Housewives answers.

Scroll through to find out how 80 Bravolebrities answered the question: