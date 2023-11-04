Candiace Dillard has heard the rumors about her marriage to Chris Bassett — and she’s shutting them down once and for all.

“Chris and I are constantly being tested and I always joke [that] the pandemic and this show have proven to us that we are ironclad [and] we are Teflon,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, November 3. “We were meant to be together.”

Candiace and Chris, 45, have been married since 2018. Speculation arose about their relationship last month after a woman came forward claiming to be Chris’ mistress, alleging that she had an abortion at his request.

Candiace’s RHOP costar Gizelle Bryant subsequently told Us that the woman’s story was “very believable.”

“I feel like it’s unfortunate, but I tried to tell Candiace about her husband last season,” Gizelle, 53, exclusively said last month. “And she didn’t want to listen [to me], so maybe she should have listened.”

As BravoCon kicked off on Friday, Candiace shut down Gizelle’s remarks.

“She thinks that’s a little believable or she supports her friend in not believing that Juan [Dixon] had sex with a woman allegedly at a hotel. I’m sorry,” Candiace quipped to Us at the Las Vegas convention, referring to Robyn Dixon’s husband. “No matter how hard a miserable, sad troll with a long neck may try to infiltrate a happy marriage, she just won’t succeed. And that’s all she wrote.”

Candiace’s pal and fellow RHOP personality Wendy Osefo chimed in and noted that Gizelle’s thoughts are probably a result of her own experiences.

“I think that people’s response is often rooted in the pain, the trauma that they’ve experienced in their life,” Wendy, 39, told Us on Friday. “So if you think that that’s believable, I think that that says more about you than the rumor itself.”

After Candiace cosigned Wendy’s argument, she opened up to Us about whether a reconciliation is in the cards for her and Gizelle.

“Why? Would you want to be friends with someone who accused your husband of sexual assault and then drove the nail in even more by doubling down on and perhaps being a part of rumors to tear him down yet again?” Candiace said. “No, no, no, thank you. Good night.”

Gizelle had previously alleged that Chris came onto her after the RHOP season 6 reunion, which both Chris and Candiace have denied.

“Gizelle is very flirty with Chris and Chris flirts back with Gizelle and this happens in front of me,” Candiace claimed during an episode of the “Reality With the King” podcast in October 2022. “It has never given me pause or made me feel threatened in any kind of way because Chris does not want Gizelle’s 50-year-old p—sy. Why would he want that when he has this?”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi