A lasting impression. Over the years, the Real Housewives of Potomac series has parted ways with several cast members.

Viewers said goodbye to Monique Samuels after her altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett during season 5 made her reconsider her time on the show. After joining the series in 2017, Monique and Candiace initially formed a close friendship. Things took a turn, however, when a miscommunication escalated into a physical fight.

Cameras were rolling as Monique grabbed Candiace by the hair during October 2020 episode and then proceeded to pull her down. Later in the episode, the businesswoman attempted to run back into the building to continue her argument with Candiace.

“Anytime you get physical, that’s taking it to a whole other level. That’s real life,” Monique exclusively told Us Weekly one month before the episode aired. “I took that [moment] very seriously, because I’ve not been in any physical altercation since I was in grade school. I’m 36 years old. I have three kids and a whole husband. So, I’m like, ‘This is insane.’ It allowed me to go on a journey of just looking at certain things from childhood or just trying to figure out what are my triggers.”

Monique, who shares three kids with husband Chris Samuels, was later charged with second-degree assault. The “Not for Lazy Moms” podcast host filed a counterclaim against Candiace the same month. Both assault charges were dismissed in December 2020.

Following an appearance in the season 5 reunion, Monique announced her exit from RHOP. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique — I love y’all, I thank y’all — but when you cross certain lines, there’s no going back,” she said via an Instagram video in December 2020. “I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside of what the stereotype has been on TV. Unfortunately, this season, I played right into that stereotype.”

Although Monique seemingly has no plans to return to the franchise, her former costar Katie Rost has made cameos since her respective departure. After appearing in the first season of the show, Katie’s full-time role was reduced and she didn’t appear in season 3.

The model briefly returned in season 4 in a “friend” of status but later claimed she was not invited to the reunion. In April 2022, Katie posted an apology to Andy Cohen on her since-deleted Instagram account.

“I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen, and I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave,” she said, noting she would love to return to RHOP. “I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work.”

More recently, she popped up for a brief appearance during season 7 in October 2022.

