Time to break out the cry angles, Candiace Dillard Bassett is leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac.

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” Dillard Bassett, 37, said in a Monday, March 25, statement to People. “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”

Since joining the show during season 3 in 2018, the former Miss United States has simultaneously launched a music career. In 2021, she released her debut album, Deep Space, which was followed up by a deluxe edition in 2022.

The “Drive Back” singer hinted Bravo viewers haven’t seen the last of her, though. “This is not a farewell,” she teased, “but a ‘see you later.’”

In conclusion, Dillard Bassett gave a shout-out to all the RHOP viewers who have had her back throughout the years.

“Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead,” she said, “and more importantly, sharing them all with you!”

According to People, Dillard Bassett made the decision to leave the show voluntarily.

Her departure comes at the end of a contentious season that found Dillard Bassett at odds with many of the women on the show, including castmate Robyn Dixon.

In the trailer for the three-part season 8 reunion — which premieres Sunday, March 31, on Bravo — Dillard Bassett can be seen calling Dixon, 44, a “loser.”

Dillard Bassett exclusively opened up to Us Weekly earlier this year about the dissolution of her relationship with Dixon, which was fueled by Dixon furthering claims that Dillard Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett, had cheated on her.

“It was gut-wrenching. It was like stabbing me in my front and it almost felt a little bit — it felt intentional,” Dillard Bassett told Us in January. “ “It felt like she was doing it to purposefully hurt me, and that hurt a lot. You think you know people, and everyone deserves the space to be hurt and behave uncharacteristically because they’re hurt, but I just personally never saw that coming from Robyn.”

Bravo has yet to comment on any other casting decisions moving forward. In addition to Dillard Bassett and Dixon, season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac starred Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton and Nneka Ihim.