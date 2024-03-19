The Real Housewives of Potomac cast’s season 8 reunion looks have been unveiled — and this is the best they’ve ever looked.

Unlike some of the other Housewives franchises, Potomac coordinates at the reunion in one color. Season 7 saw the women get dolled up in blue, and they matched in shades of pink for season 6.

The ladies caught heat for their outfits both years, with some fans even dubbing them the “worst-dressed cast.”

It appears RHOP’s leading women have internalized the feedback, showcasing their efforts at the season 8 taping. Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and newbie Nneka Ihim brought their fashion A-game in all-black getups.

Bravo released images of their looks on Tuesday, March 19, and fans are pleased.

Bryant, 53, looked timeless in a one-shoulder design that featured a tasteful thigh-high slit and gold detailing. She paired the piece with squared sandal heels and golden glam. She wore her blonde mane in a straight blowout.

“The look is mob-wife inspired,” Bryant told Bravo, adding, “I just thought I might move into my inner Jersey girl and become a mob wife.” (The mob wife is one of the new style aesthetics of 2024 and is categorized by faux — or real — furs, animal prints, oversized sunglasses, costume jewelry, over-the-top makeup and voluminous hair. Think Talia Shire in The Godfather, Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface and Edie Falco in The Sopranos.)

Darby, 35, for her part, shimmered in a plunging gown with a billowing train. “It took over 300 hours and is completely hand-made and adorned with over 1,000 black diamond Swarovski crystals,” she gushed to the network.

Dillard Bassett, 37, was ready for her closeup in a fitted corset gown with lace accents. Dixon, 44, meanwhile, brought a “little edge” in pantaboots, and Huger, 60, was a must-see in a statuesque dress that cinched in at the waist and fell into a drape-like skirt. She also unveiled a pixie cut, which was especially trendy since short hair is having a major moment this year.

Osefo, 39, looked like royalty in a velvet gown with white paneling. She accessorized with a jeweled choker that covered her neck. “We are giving art gallery, we are giving art museum,” she told Bravo.

Thornton, 39, showed skin in an artful cutout gown made of pleated fabric. Ihim, 36, glittered in an asymmetrical creation that exposed her cleavage.

“They look amazing,” one fan gushed via X as another wrote, “Oh they all look sickening … even Gizelle and she can’t even dress.”

A third social media user shared, “Wow! Everyone looks good. Alright honey! Yes, please!” A fourth observer added, “This is the best [they] have ever looked during a reunion.”