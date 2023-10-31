The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant weighed in on the affair rumors surrounding Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett — and she thinks there could be something to the chatter.

“I feel like it’s unfortunate, but I tried to tell Candiace about her husband last season,” Gizelle, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of RHOP’s season 8 premiere. “And she didn’t want to listen, so maybe she should have listened.”

Earlier this month, a woman came forward to claim that she is Chris’ mistress. The woman alleged that she recently had an abortion at the behest of Chris, 45. (Chris and Candiace, 36, have been married since 2018.)

“I felt like her story was very believable,” Gizelle told Us, adding that she hasn’t spoken to Candiace since the alleged affair made headlines. “It’s actually none of my business, and I really don’t even care. But it’s unfortunate.”

Neither Chris nor Candiace have publicly responded to the woman’s claims, but Candiace accused her costars — namely Gizelle and Robyn Dixon — of being responsible for the speculation.

“If you would just shut the f–k up and worry about your boyfriends for hire and cheating husbands, you wouldn’t have to post ‘proof’ that you weren’t behind yet another plot against someone’s family,” Candiace tweeted earlier this month. “Once again, the people of God are tired.”

Gizelle, meanwhile, told Us that she doesn’t understand where Candiace got the idea that she’s responsible for the rumors about Chris. “It was so strange to me,” Gizelle said. “But deflection is real.”

Chris’ fidelity previously came into question during season 7 of RHOP, which wrapped up in March. Gizelle claimed that she had dirt on Chris, but he was ultimately vindicated.

Since then, Gizelle and Candiace haven’t had much contact, even while filming RHOP season 8. “I didn’t see her much this season and that was great for me,” Gizelle told Us. “It was awesome.”

Gizelle went on note that she wasn’t trying hard to “avoid” her castmate — it just happened naturally. “There were things that came up that I wasn’t going to invite her to and vice versa,” she explained. “So, yeah, I didn’t need to see her.”

As for her own romance with Winter House star Jason Cameron, Gizelle isn’t interested in putting a label on their relationship. “Everybody wants a title,” she said. “I don’t feel the need to do that. I just am appreciating the time that we have and the time that we spend together. We have so much fun when we’re together, I’m just happy doing what we’re doing.”

Gizelle and Jason, 37, were first linked in January. “We’re not putting any pressure on it and we’re not allowing other people to make us put pressure on it,” she added. “And we’re there for each other. … He’s just been able to see me for who I am, and I appreciate that.”

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream the next day via Peacock.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi