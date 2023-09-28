The Real Housewives of Potomac are ready for an eighth season featuring voodoo, demons, divorces and more.
“We are all Black women and we are all going through our different things in our lives and we’re going to embrace that,” Ashley Darby says in the trailer for season 8, which dropped Thursday, September 28. “We’re going to keep Potomac weird, OK?”
Elsewhere in the teaser, the cast of season 8 — which features Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, as well as newcomers Nneka Ihim and Keima Stewart and “friend” Charrisse Jackson-Jordan — find themselves creating a ‘90s sitcom, Potomac Proper.
With newbies, however, also comes more drama. Nnek is a successful lawyer and first-generation Nigerian-American who comes from an affluent family, gets into it with Wendy, 39, after Nneka claims Wendy’s mom did “voodoo” on her.
“My mom worships our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Wendy retorts, to which Nneka responds, “At day. By night, she’s submitting names to shrines.”
When a fire breaks out moments later, Candiace, 58, jokes, “This is the demons coming to get us. “Of course, Wendy and Nneka aren’t the only castmates at odds. The trailer also hints at drama between Karen and Mia, who refers to the 60-year-old from Spring Grove, Virginia as “an old dog who needs to find new tricks.” Karen, for her part, hits back, “You are the trick.”
Season 8 appears to be a rough one for Mia, who reveals in the trailer that she previously “retained a divorce attorney” during a difficult moment in her marriage with Gordon Thornton. Tensions between the couple — who lost their CEO titleship in The Joint Chiropractic nationwide network of chiropractors after she says her brothers-in law betrayed them and caused their company bank account to be suspended, — only grow worse as they attempt to resolve their problems with therapy. Mia also appears to hint that she only married Gordon for his money.
Robyn, meanwhile, is handling the fallout from her husband’s season 7 admission that he was texting another woman before their second wedding in August 2022. (Robyn and husband Juan Dixon, who share two children, tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2012 before reconciling a decade later.)
“I’m turning into a f—king villain,” Robyn says, crying, after apparently being confronted by the other woman. “I didn’t do nothing to y’all!”
After just over one year into their second marriage, the NBA star has tense words for his wife in the trailer.
“People always got something to say,” Juan tells Robyn at another point, slamming his hand down on the table as he proclaims, “I don’t care!”
Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres November 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.