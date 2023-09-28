The Real Housewives of Potomac are ready for an eighth season featuring voodoo, demons, divorces and more.

“We are all Black women and we are all going through our different things in our lives and we’re going to embrace that,” Ashley Darby says in the trailer for season 8, which dropped Thursday, September 28. “We’re going to keep Potomac weird, OK?”

Elsewhere in the teaser, the cast of season 8 — which features Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, as well as newcomers Nneka Ihim and Keima Stewart and “friend” Charrisse Jackson-Jordan — find themselves creating a ‘90s sitcom, Potomac Proper.

With newbies, however, also comes more drama. Nnek is a successful lawyer and first-generation Nigerian-American who comes from an affluent family, gets into it with Wendy, 39, after Nneka claims Wendy’s mom did “voodoo” on her.

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Stars: Where Are They Now? A lasting impression. Over the years, the Real Housewives of Potomac series has parted ways with several cast members. Viewers said goodbye to Monique Samuels after her altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett during season 5 made her reconsider her time on the show. After joining the series in 2017, Monique and Candiace initially formed a close […]

“My mom worships our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Wendy retorts, to which Nneka responds, “At day. By night, she’s submitting names to shrines.”

When a fire breaks out moments later, Candiace, 58, jokes, “This is the demons coming to get us. “Of course, Wendy and Nneka aren’t the only castmates at odds. The trailer also hints at drama between Karen and Mia, who refers to the 60-year-old from Spring Grove, Virginia as “an old dog who needs to find new tricks.” Karen, for her part, hits back, “You are the trick.”

Season 8 appears to be a rough one for Mia, who reveals in the trailer that she previously “retained a divorce attorney” during a difficult moment in her marriage with Gordon Thornton. Tensions between the couple — who lost their CEO titleship in The Joint Chiropractic nationwide network of chiropractors after she says her brothers-in law betrayed them and caused their company bank account to be suspended, — only grow worse as they attempt to resolve their problems with therapy. Mia also appears to hint that she only married Gordon for his money.

Related: The Messiest Real Housewives Girls Trips in Bravo History Peacock (4) After nearly two decades of The Real Housewives, there are several things you can expect from every season: designer handbags, theme parties and girls trips. While every girls trip is special, each city has a few that stand out above the rest as more dramatic, more deranged and more likely to end up […]

Robyn, meanwhile, is handling the fallout from her husband’s season 7 admission that he was texting another woman before their second wedding in August 2022. (Robyn and husband Juan Dixon, who share two children, tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2012 before reconciling a decade later.)

“I’m turning into a f—king villain,” Robyn says, crying, after apparently being confronted by the other woman. “I didn’t do nothing to y’all!”

After just over one year into their second marriage, the NBA star has tense words for his wife in the trailer.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Biggest Real Housewives Moments of 2022: From Teresa's Hair to Jen's Plea Mention it all! The Real Housewives of multiple cities had an action-packed 2022, filled with divorces, legal trouble and general drama. The year kicked off with the continued saga of Erika Jayne‘s split from Tom Girardi, from whom she filed for divorce in November 2020. One month later, the estranged couple were named in a […]

“People always got something to say,” Juan tells Robyn at another point, slamming his hand down on the table as he proclaims, “I don’t care!”

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres November 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.