Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Candiace Dillard Bassett is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Chris Bassett.

“I am about 13 weeks … so just about into the second trimester. It’s been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point,” Dillard Bassett, 37, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Monday, April 15. “Our immediate family knows, my mom [frequent show guest star Dorothy] – I told my mom on her birthday in February – my dad knows, [Chris’] parents know, my siblings know and that is my core, best friend group, but outside of that it’s just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun.”

Dillard Bassett and Bassett tied the knot in 2018. Bassett is the father of three from previous relationships. The Bravo alum, who documented her IVF journey on the series, shared that she wanted to have a baby with Bassett before he turned 50 but wasn’t ready until now.

“I always wondered, like, how would I know when I was ready? And I always felt like a part of my anxiety was that I wasn’t sure that I would know, and when I knew, it was undeniable,” she told the outlet. “I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready. I just had to … trust the process and trust my doctors and stop being afraid and just do it.”

After Dillard Bassett decided she was ready to take the next steps, she underwent implementation in January using one of the two embryos that the couple froze two years ago. The reality star found out the good news two weeks later.

“Our doctor called us at 8 a.m. and she tells us that we’re pregnant,” Dillard Bassett recalled. “We waited and waited and waited all this time, so to finally hear that, after those two weeks, the process has worked after a year of doing the shots. … I did two rounds of egg retrieval. To do the shots in your stomach, I had to do the shots in my bum bum every day – which was not always fun – and to finally have it all pay off was amazing.”

Dillard Bassett’s exciting news comes weeks after she announced her departure from RHOP after six seasons.

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” she said in a statement to People in March. “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”

The former beauty queen teased that this wouldn’t be a “farewell” to Bravo fans but a “see you later.” Dillard Bassett’s departure came after a tumultuous season with former costar Robyn Dixon, who will also not be returning to the Bravo series. Dixon said on a Monday April 15 episode of her “Reasonably Shady” podcast that she was “fired” from the show after eight seasons.