The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon has departed the Bravo show — but it wasn’t her choice.

“I will not be returning to season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Dixon, 45, revealed during the Monday, April 15, episode of her “Reasonably Shady” podcast. “The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words.”

Dixon made it clear that she would “not sugar-coat the situation” because her departure was strictly “a network decision.” As Dixon continued her conversation with fellow RHOP star Gizelle Bryant, she got emotional.

“I hope that I inspired you, the viewers, the fans, to live your life, you know, authentically, not feel pressure to change for anyone or for society or to impress people and just to be yourself,” Dixon said. “It’s been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy, wild journey the past eight years. I couldn’t imagine doing what we did, you know, with anyone else.”

Dixon made her RHOP debut during the show’s first season, which premiered in 2016, alongside Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Katie Rost.

“I had a very long run on the show,” she continued during Monday’s podcast. “I just really appreciate the time and the opportunity that I had on the show. I just want to say thank you to the network. Bravo, Truly Original, the production company, the executives there. The people who gave me the opportunity to be on the show, who saw something in me in 2015.”

Dixon added: “The people who saw something in me and thought that they wanted me to be a part of their network, their show, their platform, and to share my story and my life, my family, my trials and tribulations, my ups and downs.”

Dixon’s departure from the series was first announced by The Jasmine Brand late last month, who reported, “Network sources tell us that production is shaking up the cast, trying to revive the series.”

Upon hearing the news of Dixon’s apparent departure, RHOP fan Christina Applegate chimed in and demanded to know why she was leaving the show.

“What in the actual f—k?” the actress shared via X on Tuesday, April 9, tagging Bravo boss Andy Cohen in a separate message. “Why is [Robyn] Dixon not coming back to Real Housewives of Potomac??????? Noooooo!!!!!”

Aside from Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett has also announced her departure from the series.

“I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” she announced to People on March 25. “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”