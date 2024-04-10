Christina Applegate needs answers about the future of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

“What in the actual f—k?” Applegate, 52, wrote via X on Tuesday, April 9. “Why is [Robyn] Dixon not coming back to Real Housewives of Potomac??????? Noooooo!!!!!”

In hopes of getting some clarity, the actress playfully tagged the show’s executive producer Andy Cohen in hopes he would see the message and shed some light on future casting decisions.

“@Andy you need to explain this to me,” Applegate — who is battling multiple sclerosis — wrote. “She is my fave housewife of all the franchises! @Andy call me now! You don’t have my number but ya know. I love you.”

Last month, The Jasmine Brand reported that Dixon, 45, was not returning to the Bravo show after eight seasons. Neither the network nor Dixon herself have confirmed the report.

One cast member who is definitely taking a break from the show is Candiace Dillard Bassett. After six years with the Bravo hit, the “Drive Back” singer announced she was stepping away from the franchise.

“I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” she said in a statement to People on March 25. “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”

Applegate isn’t the only famous fan of the Housewives. Nicki Minaj has been outspoken about her love for the RHOP cast. As part of the season 6 reunion in 2021, the “Anaconda” rapper was able to serve as a guest host and ask the cast burning questions.

Since the taping, many cast members have remained friendly with Minaj, 41. In March, both Dixon and costar Gizelle Bryant were able to experience her concert and meet backstage.

Megan Thee Stallion also professed her love for the show during an Instagram Live in November 2023. At the time, the rapper said her favorite wife was Karen Huger.

“Everybody be kissin’ Karen’s ass as they should because she is the grand dame,” she said. “She is the girl. Karen is just a bad bitch. I feel like that’s my aunt.”

As fans eagerly wait to see who will return for the show’s upcoming season, there is still plenty of drama to enjoy.

RHOP will conclude its dramatic three-part season 8 reunion on Sunday, April 14, where Cohen will attempt to mend the fractured group one final time.

Watch all the action unfold when RHOP airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.