Christina Applegate’s multiple sclerosis is “in relapse right now,” and it’s impacting her personal hygiene.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, I need to buy stock in Cottonelle because I haven’t taken a shower in three weeks,” Applegate, 52, admitted during the Tuesday, April 2, episode of her “MeSsy” podcast, cohosted by Jamie-Lynn Sigler. “I can’t stand in my shower. There’s no f—king way.”

She added, “I have such a small bench and my ass is so huge these days that I can’t sit on it, it’s like I slip right off of it. … So, I’ve been Cottonelle-ing my body.”

Applegate said that she smells “so bad,” noting that the experience has been “awful.” Her 12-year-old daughter, Sadie, is the only person she interacts with. (Applegate shares her daughter with husband Martyn LeNoble.)

“Thank God I’m always alone so that no one smells me,” Applegate added. “[Sadie’s] always like, ‘Oh Mama, that’s bad.’ I make her smell my armpits, just to make her vomit.”

The first five minutes of Tuesday’s episode were focused on Applegate providing an update on her health.

The actress, who announced her MS diagnosis in 2021, said that she’s currently experiencing “intense pain” in her legs and is unable to walk to the bathroom without feeling like she’s going to fall.

“Insane tingling that just has spurts of tingles that are weird coming from, like, my butt down,” she continued. “I haven’t slept for 24 hours because my eye is doing something weird where every time I close my eye to go to sleep my right eye starts to shift.”

Overall, Applegate said she has “no energy” and her “legs are just done.”

“[I] definitely am going to have to go in and see someone because it’s a little scary and freaking me out that my eye is going to burst out of my face or something,” she shared. “I’m a little concerned about that, and my legs have never been this bad, so I don’t know what’s going on.”

Applegate said the only thing she can do is “lay in a dark room, watching TV and wanting it all to go away.”

The Dead to Me alum launched her podcast with Sigler, 42, who also suffers from MS, late last month.

“I’ve been playing a character called Christina for 40 years, who I wanted everybody to think I was because it’s easier,” Applegate shared during a Good Morning America appearance in March, discussing their decision to start the podcast. “But this is kind of my coming-out party.”