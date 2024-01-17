Christina Applegate’s 12-year-old daughter Sadie is a mini Kelly Bundy in the making.

Applegate, 52, attended the 75th annual Emmy Awards alongside her lookalike daughter on Monday, January 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The twosome were dressed to impress for the event, with Applegate donning a red velvet skirt and jacket. Sadie, meanwhile, opted for a classic black suit and white shirt. To complete the look, both rocked a pair of Dr. Martens and their blonde tresses down by their shoulders, highlighting their similar features.

Applegate, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy for her role on Dead to Me, kicked off the ceremony as a surprise presenter for best supporting actress in a comedy, which ultimately went to The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri. As she reached the stage, The Married … With Children star, who is battling multiple sclerosis, received a standing ovation from the audience.

“Thank you so much. Oh my god, you’re totally shaming my disability by standing up,” Applegate, 52, joked as she joined host Anthony Anderson on stage before telling the crowd, “We don’t have to applaud every time I do something.” (Applegate has been nominated for eight Emmys throughout her career. She won in 2003 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy series while playing Amy on Friends.)

Related: Christina Applegate's Best Motherhood Quotes About Raising Daughter Sadie “Quite a pair!” Christina Applegate has found raising daughter Sadie Grace with her husband, Martyn LeNoble, to be a moving experience through the years. Us Weekly confirmed on February 1, 2011, that Applegate and her then-fiancé had welcomed their first child. “Mother and daughter are doing great,” a rep for the actress told Us at the […]

Applegate has kept a somewhat low profile since she revealed her MS diagnosis in August 2021, but has made a few appearances on occasion to celebrate Dead to Me, which dropped its final season in November 2022.

Applegate often chooses to attend the events with her daughter, whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble. She and Sadie walked the red carpet together in February 2023 for the SAG Awards, sporting black double-breasted suit ensembles. One month prior, they both attended the Critics Choice Awards.

In November 2022, Applegate made her first public appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis to accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I’ve had a really interesting life,” she shared during her speech. “But the life started as a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street at that very theater. And looking at these things [the stars] and going, ‘Who are these people? What are these things? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one. I effing want one.'”

Related: Everything Christina Applegate Has Said About Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle Sharing her journey. Christina Applegate revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021 and has been candid about how the disease affects her life ever since. “Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via Twitter at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But […]

The Emmy winner also thanked her daughter, telling Sadie, “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this.”