Christina Applegate has found raising daughter Sadie Grace with her husband, Martyn LeNoble, to be a moving experience through the years.

Us Weekly confirmed on February 1, 2011, that Applegate and her LeNoble had welcomed their first child. Late that month, the Dead to Me star opened up about childbirth during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I dropped my gown, which I don’t do. This part of my body is very private to me. That’s a real private place. A place that I don’t have a good relationship with, let’s say,” she said. “But at that moment of pulling [Sadie] out and I just tore that thing off. There’s a room full of people that I don’t know. Nurses and doctors. And she and I just laid there. It was the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Applegate — who battled breast cancer in 2008 and revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 — has leaned on LeNoble and Sadie throughout her health challenges. Amid Applegate’s MS battle, Sadie has been her mom’s date to special events such as the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards and her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“The most important person in this world is my daughter,” Applegate gushed in November 2022 as she received her star on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting.”

Scroll below to see Applegate’s candid motherhood quotes through the years: