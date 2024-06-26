Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Christina Applegate’s Family Album With Husband Martyn LeNoble, Daughter Sadie and Stepdaughter Marlon: Photos

By
Christina Applegate’s Family Album With Husband Martyn LeNoble, Daughter Sadie and Stepdaughter Marlon: Photos
10
Christina Applegate and Martyn LeNoble.Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Christina Applegate’s family means everything to her — especially as she navigates her journey with multiple sclerosis.

“The most important person in this world is my daughter,” Applegate said in November 2022 while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting.”

Applegate, who shares daughter Sadie with husband Martyn LeNoble, continued: “I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing by me through all of this.”

Applegate and LeNoble tied the knot in February 2013, two years after welcoming their only child together. Applegate is also stepmother of the guitarist’s daughter Marlon.

PRETTYGARDEN Sundress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag the Sale on This Sundress While it’s Still 30% Off! View Deal

“My family. My people,” the actress wrote via X in November 2022 alongside a photo of her children and husband at the ceremony, during which she went barefoot due to her struggle with MS. “All in doc martens. But me and my tiny toes!” (Applegate announced her MS diagnosis in 2021.)

Keep scrolling to see Applegate’s sweetest moments with her family:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Christina Applegate's Candid Quotes About Motherhood, Raising Daughter Sadie With Husband Martyn LeNoble

Christina Applegate

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!