Christina Applegate’s family means everything to her — especially as she navigates her journey with multiple sclerosis.

“The most important person in this world is my daughter,” Applegate said in November 2022 while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting.”

Applegate, who shares daughter Sadie with husband Martyn LeNoble, continued: “I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing by me through all of this.”

Applegate and LeNoble tied the knot in February 2013, two years after welcoming their only child together. Applegate is also stepmother of the guitarist’s daughter Marlon.

“My family. My people,” the actress wrote via X in November 2022 alongside a photo of her children and husband at the ceremony, during which she went barefoot due to her struggle with MS. “All in doc martens. But me and my tiny toes!” (Applegate announced her MS diagnosis in 2021.)

Keep scrolling to see Applegate’s sweetest moments with her family: