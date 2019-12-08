Forgive and forget? Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels isn’t planning on making amends with her costar Candiace Dillard in the wake of their assault charges.

Samuels, 36, was asked by a fan via Instagram on Friday, December 6, if she could work things out with her former friend Dillard, 32. The reality TV star responded with a nauseated emoji. When another person commented, “Life is too short,” Samuels responded, “Sure is! I’ll spend my time on people worth it.”

Another user added that they were “rooting” for the costars’ friendship and Samuels replied, “I was too babe! But as the saying goes, when people show you who they are…believe them.”

The pair’s relationship dissolved following an altercation on October 16. Dillard and Samuels were at dinner with their fellow housewives when they got into an argument and Samuels allegedly grabbed the former Miss United States by the hair and pulled her down. Bravo cameras captured the incident which was being filmed for season 5 of the series.

According to a filing with the District Court of Montgomery County obtained by Us Weekly, a summons was issued for Samuels on November 7 for a charge of second-degree assault.

“At this time, we do not want to say too much and just allow the criminal process to play out,” Dillard’s personal attorney, James J. Walker Jr., told Us in a statement at the time. “We only ask everyone to pray for our client Candiace and her family. The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace as it would be for anyone attacked so viciously.”

Samuels filed a counterclaim against Dillard on November 14 for a charge of second-degree assault. Both trial dates are scheduled for December 23.

A. Scott Bolden, Samuels attorney, told Us that his client, “had no choice but to file this criminal summons case after several attempts to mediate this situation with [Dillard] were rejected by herself and her team.”

“My client was assaulted by someone known for her aggressive, threatening and belligerent conduct. On this regard, Mrs. Samuels had no choice but to fully defend herself and she did,” he continued. “Nevertheless, my client wants nothing more than to find peace with this situation but unfortunately the ability to do so through mediation has been denied. Therefore, this summons is the proper next step for Mrs. Samuels and her right to self-defense.”