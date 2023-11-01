The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant gave Us some insight into her romance with fellow Bravo personality Jason Cameron.

“I’m super happy that Jason kind of understands me, gets my life. I clearly understand his life,” Bryant, 53, exclusively tells Us Weekly while discussing season 8 of RHOP. “He has been a breath of fresh air and someone that I can just tell everything to, and I know it stays with him.”

While Bryant shares that things have been going well between her and the Winter House alum, 37, over the past year, she explains that she doesn’t “feel the need” to put a title on their romance just yet.

“I just am appreciating the time that we have and the time that we spend together,” she clarifies to Us. “We have so much fun when we’re together, I’m just happy doing what we’re doing.”

Bryant adds that one of the reasons their relationship has been working is that they’re “not putting any pressure on it.”

“We’re not allowing other people to make us put pressure on it. And we’re there for each other,” she gushes. “And my dad passed recently. He understands [that]. His mother passed a while ago, and so he’s just been able to see me for who I am, and I appreciate that.”

Bryant, who shares daughter Grace, 18, and twins Adore and Angel, both 17, with ex-husband Jamal Bryant, adds that her daughters love Cameron — even if they were “unsure” at first.

“So when he came to see me one of the first times, they were like, ‘Well, we have questions,’” she explains. “And so they asked him a million questions and he passed the test.”

While Cameron will make some appearances on the next season of RHOP, Bryant has no interest in ever appearing on Winter House. (Cameron was a full-time cast member on seasons 1 and 2 of the Summer House spinoff and a “friend” for season 3, which is currently airing.)

“I don’t understand it. When he FaceTimed me, there was [Tom] Schwartz in the bed with potato chips everywhere, and it was just a little disgusting,” Bryant says. “It’s definitely not my scene, but it he invited me, I would go for him.”

Bryant was previously married to Jamal, 52, from 2002 to 2009. Although they rekindled things in 2019, they called it quits for good in June 2021.

“Listen, we were a victim of the pandemic,” she told E! News in July 2021. “I don’t think any long distance relationship can really withstand not seeing each other. But is he still in my life, is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely.”

Watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 on Bravo Sunday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET.