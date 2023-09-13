Winter House is kicking off its most ambitious season yet, bringing in Bravo stars across multiple franchises to deliver the drama, hookups and even a potential pregnancy.

During the season 3 trailer, which was released on Wednesday, September 13, viewers saw the cast as they headed to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with Summer House‘s Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke making their return alongside costar Danielle Olivera.

Vanderpump Rules‘ Tom Schwartz is also returning after previously making a guest appearance in season 2, with Below Deck stars Katie Flood, Alex Propson and Malia White, Brian Benni from Family Karma, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard‘s Jordan Emanuel all joining the cast, Winter House season 2 star Kory Keefer and newbie Casey Craig round out the teaser.

Bravo fans can also expect to see Winter House alum Jason Cameron and Summer House’s Sam Feher visit the cabin. Below Deck franchise stars Rhylee Gerber, Aesha Scott and Captain Sandy Yawn will pop up during the group’s trip too, per Wednesday’s press release.

“This is a classic social experiment. No one knows what is going to happen. Forces combine [and] boom,” Kyle teases as glimpses of the upcoming drama played out on screen.

Scroll on for the biggest romantic revelations from the Winter House season 3 trailer:

Schwartz’s New Bromance

Schwartz joined season 3 of Winter House in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. In the sneak peek, Schwartz was seen bonding with new friend — and roommate — Alex.

Schwartz was meant to return to the Bravo spinoff show with Sandoval in tow.

“I think he wanted to go film Winter House but still be the good guy,” Ariana Madix, who ended things with Sandoval due to his affair, said during a May appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Schwartz and His New Katie

The TomTom co-owner not only made some new friends — he also seemingly formed a connection with Below Deck Med star Katie.

“Katie is so hot but I can never hook up with someone named Katie,” Schwartz, who announced his split from Katie Maloney in March 2022 after six years of marriage, explained. “This is the universe f—king with me. It’s a good joke.”

The trailer included a scene of Schwartz kissing the chief stew before they shut the door behind them.

Kory’s Flirtation With Malia and Jordan

After hooking up with Sam during season 7 of Summer House, Kory entered the Winter House with an open mind. Malia and Jordan subsequently had some questions for Kory about his relationship status as Sam is set to make an appearance in the cabin.

“We haven’t made it exclusive. I don’t know [if we will],” Kory told Malia as footage of him and the bosun getting close aired.

(Kory and Sam confirmed at the Summer House season 7 reunion in May, filmed after Winter House, that they are now official.)

Alex Ends Up in Awkward Love Triangle With Danielle and Jordan

Danielle’s split from Robert Sieber came as a surprise to Summer House fans after season 7. On Winter House season 3, her connection with Below Deck’s Alex appeared to be fleeting though since he was also seen flirting with Summer House: MV’s Jordan and a random girl at a party.

Kyle and Amanda’s Potential Pregnancy

After discussing their fertility issues on and off screen, Amanda was seen taking a pregnancy test while at the cabin. Although the trailer didn’t reveal the results, season 3 was filmed in March 2023 so the response is presumably that she isn’t pregnant.