Water under the bridge! Lala Kent and 50 Cent are on the road to friendship following their individual drama with Randall Emmett.

“@randellemmitt you better stop texting people talking s–t because i get nervous, and you know how i get when i get nervous. 😠,” the rapper, 47, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 3, alongside several photos of himself and Kent, 31.

The Vanderpump Rules star visited 50 Cent on the set of his new horror movie, Skill House, on Monday, August 1, according to TMZ. In the snaps, the duo were all smiles posing at Sway House’s mansion in Los Angeles.

The surprising visit comes three years after Kent and 50 Cent originally got into a fight on social media during her romance with Emmett, 51. In April 2019, the Power star alleged that the director owed him $1 million and referred to Kent as a “hoe” in several Instagram posts.

The Utah native, for her part, clapped back that 50 Cent “swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo.”

Kent added: “Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction.”

Shortly after the online feud, the musician confirmed that he received the $1 million from the Florida native. 50 Cent later took to social media to throw more shade at Kent and Emmett after they postponed their wedding in March 2020.

“Wasn’t nobody going to this s–t anyway,” the New York native wrote alongside an article about the changed plans. (The pair split in fall 2021 amid allegations that the Midnight in the Switchgrass director was unfaithful.)

Ahead of her recent reunion with 50 Cent, Kent opened up about her plans for the future after calling it quits with Emmett.

“I have no desire to be in a relationship. I do feel very guarded,” the reality star, who shares 17-month-old daughter Ocean with her ex-fiancé, exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “I think if someone, like, the perfect man could step into my atmosphere and I would still be like, ‘The timing is just not right.’”

At the time, the beauty mogul noted that she has “so much” to deal with at the moment as a single mom. “The only person bringing in a paycheck in my household is me, so I have a lot to focus on,” she explained. “Ocean’s gonna wanna go to college one day. I have to make sure I can provide that for her. Timing is everything, and I don’t think it’s the right time for a guy to come into my life. Any extra energy is going straight to my kid.”

According to Kent, the next chapter of her life is “very different” from what she expected. “If you took my life and it was like a puzzle, I would say it’s pretty much finished,” she continued. “There [are] just a few pieces I need to find. I know this is like such a strange analogy, but I feel happy. I’m excited to be back.”

