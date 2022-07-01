50 Cent Reacts to Randall Emmett Misconduct Allegations After Previous Feud

Updated July 1 at 6 p.m.

“Randall will always be grateful for his decade-long friendship with 50 and has great respect for the man,” Emmett’s rep tells Us in a statement.

Original story continues below:

50 Cent has entered the chat. The rapper shared his thoughts on the sexual misconduct allegations against Randall Emmett following the duo’s previous feud.

“See this is why i made him give me my Money by Monday,” the “In Da Club” artist, 46, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 1, alongside a screenshot of an article about the producer, 51. “Then after he had to stay a 100 feet away from me.”

Emmett did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Grammy winner made headlines in April 2019 when he called out the film mogul for allegedly owing him $1 million. The drama started on social media, with the Power alum exchanging insults on Instagram with Emmett’s then-fiancée, Lala Kent.

Three days later, however, the “Candy Shop” musician called a truce after the Miami native paid him back. The rapper — whose real name is Curtis Jackson — posted a screenshot of an alleged text message exchange between himself and Emmett where the producer asked him to stop talking about the situation online.

“Fit I agree to all the terms can u please stop posting,” the Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films cofounder wrote. “Money will be there in the am.” Hours later, 50 told Emmett he had received the money. “OK I just got the wire a–hole,” the New York native wrote. “Back to my regular scheduled program.”

The American Music Award winner later told Andy Cohen that he had no regrets about publicizing the drama, claiming that the social media posts “got me paid right away.”

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times published a lengthy exposé about Emmett and his company that included multiple allegations of employee mistreatment and sexual misconduct. One unnamed accuser claimed that the filmmaker had offered her roles in some of his movies in exchange for sex.

The woman’s attorney, Gloria Allred, sent a letter to Emmett in October 2021 detailing her client’s allegations against him. The lawyer claimed that her client worked with the businessman on two films over three years, during which time she “gave Emmett massages and oral sex, allowed him to digitally penetrate her and stood nude in his office while he masturbated.” The woman alleged that Emmett would threaten to take away her roles in his movies when she tried to stop his sexual advances.

Emmett, for his part, “adamantly” denied the allegations outlined in Allred’s letter via his representative, Sallie Hofmeister.

Elsewhere in the Times story, Kent, 31, claimed that Emmett — with whom she shares 15-month-old daughter Ocean — once offered her $14,000 to keep their relationship a secret because he didn’t want her to discuss it on Vanderpump Rules. Emmett, meanwhile, accused the Give Them Lala author of being the person responsible for spreading the allegations detailed in the article.

“These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute,” Hofmeister told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, June 30, after the article’s publication.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!