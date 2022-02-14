No more bad blood. Lala Kent enjoyed 50 Cent‘s performance at Super Bowl LVI despite her and former fiancé Randall Emmett‘s past feud with the rapper.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, watched the game alongside her past and present castmates on Sunday, February 13, and was filmed dancing with daughter Ocean, 11 months, during the Halftime Show. “I mean … iconic,” Stassi Schroeder captioned the video — which Kent later shared on her own Instagram Story — as the reality star danced and rapped along to “In Da Club.”

Kent and the “Candy Shop” musician, 46, got into a war of words on Instagram in April 2019 over the unconventional way her romance with Emmett, 50, began. “I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable,” the Row actress said in a Vanderpump Rules clip posted by 50 Cent. “He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?'”

The rapper — who previously starred on Power and executive produced the series with Emmett — added an NSFW caption to the video, calling Kent a “hoe.” He also alleged that the producer owed him $1 million. In response, the “Give Them Lala” podcast host quipped that 50 Cent “swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo.”

She continued: “Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction.”

In the days that followed, the musician confirmed that he received the $1 million from Emmett and wished him “and his family a very blessed day.” However, in March 2020, he couldn’t help but take another dig at the couple after they postponed their wedding. “Wasn’t nobody going to this s–t anyway,” 50 Cent wrote on social media, sharing a screenshot of an article about Kent and the producer moving their wedding date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The twosome ultimately ended their engagement in November 2021.

Despite the very public back-and-forth, Kent confirmed in June 2020 that “everything [was] good” between her and the For Life alum. “Myself and Randall and this rapper, we just don’t speak about each other,” she told Andy Cohen during the Vanderpump Rules season 8 reunion.

Things between her and the Irishman producer, however, are still tense following their October 2021 split, with Kent revealing that December that they “don’t communicate” anymore. “I thank God and my dad daily that I never married him,” Kent said during an appearance on “Not Skinny But Not Fat” at the time. “The thought of it sends me into a panic.”

Earlier this month, the Hard Kill actress told fans on Instagram that she is “happy again” now that she and Emmett have split. “I think strength comes with knowing your worth, with or without someone. The moment I saw who that person really was, and the mask had finally fallen, I know I was better off and he never deserved me,” she wrote in response to a fan question. “That feeling gave me power.”

