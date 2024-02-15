Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke don’t appear to have bad blood, but some comments from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seem to say otherwise.

Sutton has experienced various ups and downs with the RHOBH women since her debut on the series during season 10 in 2020.

When Kyle Richards admitted that she “needed space” from Sutton in November 2023, Erika was quick to weigh in.

“I agree with Kyle. I understand where she’s coming from and I agree,” Erika told Us Weekly at BravoCon at the time. “I’ve needed a break for a couple years.”

Keep scrolling to read Erika’s savage quotes about Sutton’s sex life:

Making ‘The Worst Lay’ Comment

During a season 13 episode of RHOBH in November 2023, Erika referred to Sutton as “the worst lay ever” during her confessional. The dig came after Sutton claimed that she would have sex “twice a day” if she was in a relationship.

“I didn’t appreciate it when Erika said I wasn’t a good lay because she doesn’t know what I’m capable of behind closed doors,” Sutton told Us exclusively at the time. “You just never know about somebody.”

A Reaction to the Bull Riding

A separate RHOBH episode that also premiered in November 2023 showed the women at a country bar — and yes, there was bull riding involved.

“If Sutton’s bull riding skills are anything like her d—k riding skills, no wonder she’s not getting a second date,” Erika said in her confessional.

An Esophagus Reference

Throughout RHOBH season 13, various references to Sutton’s esophagus were made. (Sutton previously claimed that she has an “esophagus disorder,” which Annemarie Wiley didn’t fully believe.)

Erika brought it up once again when Sutton’s dating life was being discussed with the women. (Fans have watched Sutton go on various dates throughout season 13.)

“He sent me a text and he said, ‘You know we haven’t kissed yet,’” Sutton shared during a February 2024 episode to which Erika replied, “You know he wants a blow job, honey.”

Erika seemingly referenced Sutton’s esophagus during her confessional after the conversation.

“No one’s ever complained about my BJ … and I don’t have a small esophagus,” she quipped.