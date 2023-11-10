Sutton Stracke isn’t too happy after her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Erika Jayne commented on her sex life.

“I didn’t appreciate it when Erika said I wasn’t a good lay because she doesn’t know what I’m capable of behind closed doors,” Sutton, 52, told Us Weekly after the Wednesday, November 8, episode of the Bravo hit. “You just never know about somebody.”

Erika, 52, said in a confessional on Wednesday that she imagines Sutton to be “the worst lay ever.” The comment came after Sutton claimed that if she was in a relationship, she’d have sex “twice a day.”

Sutton was the focal point of this week’s episode as the women traveled to Las Vegas for Crystal Kung Minkoff’s 40th birthday. As part of the celebration, the cast had a VIP experience at Magic Mike Live, but Sutton felt “offended” by the show. After Crystal and Erika were brought on stage and had “men’s faces in their crotch,” Sutton ran out of the theater.

Following the episode, Sutton told Us there was “something going on” in her “personal life” that caused her Las Vegas meltdown.

“You’ll find out as viewers later on. It doesn’t excuse my behavior, but it will explain my behavior. I hated watching it and I had a moment where I felt sorry for that person. I change a lot this season and I change after I go through something and I let go of something big in my life,” she said. “I lost my mind, but I didn’t like what I saw on stage. I’m not going to let that part go. I didn’t like it, But I also, yes, did I make a bigger deal out of it than I should have? Yes. There were lots of things going on and I overreacted.”

She continued, “I was uncomfortable with what I saw on stage and I overreacted. In retrospect, who cares? It’s a great show. The dancing is really great.”

During the episode, Garcelle Beauvais followed Sutton into the bathroom when she stormed out, but Sutton just wanted to be alone.

“Sometimes, you need a moment alone to calm down and get your brain together,” she explained to Us. “What I was going through personally was going through my mind over everything else, and we’ll find out about that later in the season.”

Sutton added that she was “not allowed” to tell the other women what she was going through at the time.

“It was really big. What I go through later is really big in my life, and I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone in that moment, and I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone for a few weeks truly at all,” Sutton continued. “So, I was sort of off, and I just found out that morning.”

Before the women went to the Magic Mike Live show, Erika had informed them to “wear pants” on stage. When Sutton wore pants and wasn’t asked on stage, Kyle Richards speculated that the entire meltdown was about the trousers. Sutton, however, has denied it.

“It wasn’t about the pants. I actually love those pants,” she said. “I sold them in my store. They sold out in my store, and they’re beautiful pants.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi