Kyle Richards has asserted that she needs space away from her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Sutton Stracke, who was perplexed by that statement.
“OK. Space away. I mean, I didn’t even know she said that,” Sutton, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “She probably needs space from a lot of people. I don’t know what I did.”
While their costar Garcelle Beauvais had not previously heard about Kyle, 54, needing a break from Sutton, she thinks the break has already begun. “I think she has been taking some space from you and vice versa. Not intentionally.”
Sutton replied, “What did I do?”
Kyle had initially requested space during a pre-BravoCon interview on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast and clarified what she meant while speaking with Us on Saturday.
“I needed space from Sutton. Well, she was a lot,” Kyle told Us. “We were starting out when I said that. It had just been a lot of situations with her back-to-back to [where] I was like, ‘Whoa, dial it back. I am going to need to step away for a minute because I didn’t see us getting anywhere.’ And I had enough on my plate at the time.”
Kyle and Sutton have long been fast friends amid their mutual tenure on RHOBH. Sutton even rented one of Kyle’s homes while renovating her own place. While it is unclear when Kyle first realized she needed to take a step back from their friendship, several of their costars understand why it was warranted.
“I agree with Kyle. I understand where she’s coming from and I agree,” Erika Jayne quipped to Us on Saturday. “I’ve needed a break for a couple years.”
Dorit Kemsley, for her part, also empathizes with BFF Kyle.
“That happens in this group at times. You know, Sutton and I [are] OK,” Dorit, 47, told Us said on the BravoCon red carpet. “We’ve never really had a big, big issue. But, I always say it’s, like, death by a thousand paper cuts. Sutton has a way of kind of rubbing people the wrong way at times. And then, you know, you get past it. But we’re OK.”
While the two Housewives have paused their friendship, Sutton is meeting an array of new people.
“I have had some second dates,” Sutton teased to Us about her dating life. “I’ve been sort of seeing someone. I’ve had two dates with him now, and we text, so that’s good.”
