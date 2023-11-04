Dorit Kemsley is not giving up on her marriage to Paul “PK” Kemsley despite ongoing speculation.

“You know, PK and I put out a statement right away to debunk the rumors, so that people wouldn’t take it to another level? I mean, we had said everything we need to say,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “It’s not true, we’re not separated [and] we’re not divorcing.”

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Dorit and PK, 56, were “living separate lives” after eight years of marriage. Days later, the twosome released a joint statement to refute the speculation. Their dynamic has also been chronicled in the current season of RHOBH, as Dorit navigated ongoing PTSD from a terrifying home invasion and robbery in October 2021.

“We’ve been very open and honest this season, talking about the challenges over the last couple of years and they have been difficult,” Dorit added on Saturday. “But I’ve also gone through a lot of challenging things personally. So, you know, that’s where we are. But, I think we’re definitely good.”

She further noted that she and PK will “be good” moving forward. “We’re both hopeful,” Dorit asserted. “And, you know, everything is fine. [We’re] working on the marriage.”

Dorit met the real estate mogul in 2011, tying the knot four years later. Dorit and PK share two children: Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 7. (PK also has two older children from a previous relationship.)

As Dorit and PK work on their marriage, multiple sources revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly that the pair are going to “couples counseling” and have been living apart.

“They both agree it’s the right thing to do,” one insider said of PK staying at a local hotel for the time being. “It’s been a rough period for them. They want to say on amicable terms whether they stay together or not.”

Several of Dorit’s RHOBH costars were also caught off-guard by rumors of the split and the marriage problems.

“I know Dorit, that if it’s true, she will be devastated,” Garcelle Beauvais said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, November 1. “It’s hard.”

Dorit celebrated the pair’s eighth wedding anniversary earlier this year with a touching tribute to PK. “Twelve years ago I decided to share my heart with @paul_kemsley_pk 8 years ago today, I married my soulmate,” she penned in March via Instagram. “We may not always have it all together, but together we have it all. I love you so much, baby. Happy Anniversary 🥂♥️.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi