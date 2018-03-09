Dorit and PK Kemsley’s marriage is not only beating the reality TV odds, it’s stronger than ever! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their relationship.

“If anything, it’s made us stronger,” Dorit told Us when asked if the Bravo reality show has changed her marriage.

“We’re really connected. I love this man through and through and through,” she continued. “He’s there. He’s there as a great support, and obviously, we go through life together. All of the ups and downs, he’s there for. He gives me great advice, and he’s such a rock.”

Despite the series having a positive affect on her marriage, Dorit isn’t sure if she wants to continue her journey as a Real Housewife.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. I feel like that’s a decision that my husband and I will come to when we need to,” Dorit explained. “Ultimately, he’ll leave it to me, and it’ll be my decision.”

The reality TV personality wed Boy George’s manager in March 2015. The pair have two children together: Jagger, 3, and Phoenix, 2. While PK has three children from a previous marriage, Dorit told Us back in October that is considering having a third child.

“We have five collectively, so we’ve got a big family. Listen, I think we both are of the mindset where, if it happens, it happens, but we’re not putting too much pressure on that,” the bathing suit designer, 41, told Us at the time. “It all really started because my daughter, my youngest … She sort of became a toddler overnight. It was so rapid. So I long for that baby/mommy feeling. So I think that that’s where everything was brewing, but we’ll see what happens.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

