Kyle Richards‘ reaction to those Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley split rumors has Us very confused.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, October 25, Richards, 54, was asked whether she heard the new report that Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, were allegedly separated after eight years of marriage.

“I did not see that yet. That came out today? I didn’t know that. Did you know that?” she asked Andy Cohen, who responded, “I heard something about that rumor.”

The host then asked if Richards “had heard” the speculation in the past. “I had not heard that,” Richards, who is currently separated from husband Mauricio Umansky, said before giving a smile to the camera.

Related: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK’s Relationship Timeline Not long after Dorit Kemsley met real estate developer Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2011, romance flourished — and their love story has been going strong ever since. “Well, we met and we didn’t really have our first official date for a couple of months,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled during a September […]

Richards’ mixed response made Bravo fans question how much the reality star really knew about Dorit’s marriage and took to social media to share their thoughts, with one fan writing, “Makes me believe Kyle knew about Dorit and PK. 😵‍💫 Body Language says everything.”.

Meanwhile, another commentator pointed out that Richards’ facial expressions might have given her away. “After a caller asked Kyle and Teddi if they heard about today’s Dorit and PK rumors, Andy asked Kyle if she had heard anything before today. She said no, but her face said otherwise,” the social media user wrote via X.

Dorit and PK’s marriage is set to be a major story line on season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The drama began when Dorit’s costar Erika Jayne publicly questioned her marriage, predicting during a taping of WWHL at BravoCon in 2022 that the pair would be the next Bravo couple to call it quits.

Related: Failed Reality TV Romances Over the Years Look back at couples whose love fizzed on the small screen

After Dorit and PK slammed her remark, Jayne, 52, took to the comments section of the businessman’s social media post, writing, “When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking.”

During Wednesday’s premiere, Dorit called out Jayne for the “mean-spirited” and “deeply hurtful” comments.

“You delivered that answer like someone that really wanted that attention,” Dorit said, to which Erika replied, “I’m a showman. I walked right down to the edge of that stage and I gave those people what they wanted.”

Related: Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far) Who says true love doesn’t exist on reality TV? While it seems to be a trend that many marriages on reality TV end in divorce, there are still some reality TV couples out there beating the odds! Sometimes, it’s all about meeting the right person at the right time. That seemed to be the case […]

Hours before the episode aired, In Touch reported that Dorit and PK were living separate lives, publishing pics of him allegedly living at a hotel. The couple subsequently released a statement saying they are working on their marriage following recent ups and downs.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” Dorit and PK, who share son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 7, told People on Wednesday. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

The statement continued: “We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”