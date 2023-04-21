Different — but still dramatic! Erika Jayne teased the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and how it’s changed after Lisa Rinna’s departure.

“The show is different without Lisa,” the “XX$PENSIVE” singer, 51, exclusively tells Us Weekly while gearing up for her Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All on Blonde,” which begins August 25. The pair have “maintained a close friendship” since the Bold and the Beautiful alum, 59, announced her exit in March after eight seasons on the hit series. Erika added that Rinna is “probably the only person besides, like, my close family and friends” to support her through her highly publicized ups and downs over the years.

“I want Lisa there, but not my choice,” Erika elaborated. “I miss her and I think some others miss her too.”

Despite Rinna’s departure — as well as Diana Jenkins’ exit — the upcoming installment of RHOBH, which does not yet have a premiere date, will feature many familiar favorites. In addition to Erika, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Camille Grammer are all currently filming, while Denise Richards will make appearances.

One story line that will play out on season 13 is Erika’s fallout with Dorit, 46, and her husband, PK Kemsley, over the “Pretty Mess” artist’s prediction that they’ll be the next Bravo couple to split — a comment she made in October 2022 during a taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. ​As Dorit and PK, 55, slammed their costar for her remarks, Erika hit back in the comments section of the businessman’s social media post. “When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking …,” she wrote at the time.

As for her feelings on their relationship now, the Georgia native revealed that she no longer feels that the two are headed for a split.

“I explained that to Dorit,” Erika tells Us, adding that fans will “have to watch [how their confrontation] play[s] out on the show.”

Erika also points out that she’s in a really good place in her life after years of turmoil. (Amid her 2020 split from ex-husband Tom Girardi, Erika was named in a fraud lawsuit against Tom’s law firm, claiming that he embezzled $2 million from plane crash victims he represented. She was dismissed from the lawsuit without prejudice in 2022.)

“Things are great for me and that makes it a lot easier to get along with everyone,” Erika tells Us, pointing out her renewed friendship with Sutton, 51, after years of feuding.

Erika’s Vegas residency, “Bet it All on Blonde,” premieres August 25 at the House of Blues Vegas located in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and will run until early December. Pre-sale tickets are available now, while the general on-sale will take place Monday, April 24.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi