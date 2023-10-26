While Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s estranged relationship is a focal point of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, Dorit and PK Kemsley’s marriage is also called into question during the premiere.

“The only thing that I’ve ever heard about PK and Dorit was the night PK got pulled over for a DUI,” Sutton Stracke said in her confessional during the Wednesday, October 25, episode.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that PK, 56, was arrested for suspicion of DUI the month prior. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office confirmed to TMZ in August 2022 that the case had been rejected due to an “insufficiency of the evidence.”

While it was initially reported that PK was alone in the car during the incident, Sutton, 52, said she’s heard otherwise.

“He may have or may not have had a woman in the car with him,” she said with a shrug. “That’s the only rumor I’ve ever heard.”

Elsewhere during the episode, the RHOBH cast went on a wellness retreat where Dorit, 47, called out Erika Jayne for past “mean-spirited” and “deeply hurtful” comments she made. During a live taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during BravoCon in October 2022, the Pretty Mess author, 52, was asked which “Bravolebrity relationship” she thought was “headed for Splitsville” next.

“Dorit and PK,” Erika responded at the time.

When confronted by Dorit during the RHOBH premiere, Erika claimed she “didn’t want to answer that question” during BravoCon. “I asked not to,” she added.

“You delivered that answer like someone that really wanted that attention,” Dorit said. Erika replied, “I’m a showman. I walked right down to the edge of that stage and I gave those people what they wanted.”

Dorit claimed Erika was acting like “a bitch” — not a showman — in her confessional.

During their confrontation, Dorit said she was surprised Erika was “defending” her actions, expecting her to “lead with an apology.”

“Well, it’s not a defense. It’s just an explanation of how it went down. It was a shady question, and I gave a shady answer,” Erika hit back. “Dorit, is your marriage strong?”

Dorit responded, saying her and PK’s relationship was “very strong.”

Previously, Erika expressed regret for her BravoCon comment.

“It bothers me very much. You know why? Because I didn’t know they were having problems,” she shared on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast in August 2023. “I was being in the moment and if you look back, you hear me say, ‘I don’t want to answer his question.’ … I knew she took it bad and I texted her and there was no response.”

Erika claimed that she didn’t know Dorit and PK were having issues at home, which will also be explored throughout RHOBH season 13.

“Then she told me,” Erika continued during her podcast appearance. “And Dorit also reveals some other things that happened to her post-home evasion that are pretty heavy. And I understand [now]. Had I known that, I would’ve never f—king said it. … It comes out that Kyle and Mauricio were struggling, Dorit and PK were [also] struggling in their marriage.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.