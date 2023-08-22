Andy Cohen revealed that he would “love” to have Taylor Swift as a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen guest — despite having a longtime friendship with one of her ex-boyfriends, John Mayer.

“Oh, my God,” Cohen, 55, said during the “Ask Andy” section of WWHL on Monday, August 21. “That would be amazing.”

While Cohen and Swift, 33, have no bad blood, the possible WWHL guest appearance could cause some tension with Mayer, 45. Cohen is best friends with Mayer, who had a brief fling with Swift from 2009 to 2010 after collaborating on the song “Half of My Heart.”

Since then, they’ve both penned numerous songs rumored to be about each other, including Swift’s scathing “Dear John.” Mayer had a major issue with the track — which was rereleased on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) last month — following its October 2010 release, calling it “cheap songwriting” during an interview with Rolling Stone in June 2012.

“It made me feel terrible. It was a really lousy thing to do,” Mayer shared at the time. “I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off guard. … [That’s] abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, ‘Wait ’til he gets a load of this!’ That’s bulls–t.”

That being said, Mayer might just let a WWHL appearance slide, considering Cohen’s numerous past encounters with Swift at various Hollywood events. In 2016, the Bravo producer recalled previously acting like a “shady ass bitch” toward Swift.

“I saw her at the Met Gala afterparty. I don’t know her. But I have a history of saying exactly the wrong things to people, and I did to her,” Cohen shared with Jess Cagle. “And I turn to her — she wasn’t talking to me, but I inserted myself — and I said, ‘Your friend Katy [Perry] is over there, and there’s no one sitting over there.’”

At the time, Swift and Perry, 38, were in the midst of a longtime feud (but they’ve since reconciled).

Cohen recalled that Swift “basically made it clear to me that this was the exact opposite of her friend,” claiming that she told him not to “mention” the encounter on his show using “harsher words.”

Despite the awkward interaction, Cohen is still a major fan of Swift. In fact, he “freaked out” years later when she won an award at the Billboard Music Awards in 2018. At the event, Cohen photobombed Swift, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who were all sitting in front of him. That same evening, Cohen could be seen on camera reacting after Swift ­— whom he referred to as “super nice” — scored a big win.

“She got nominated for an award and I’m sitting there and then she won and the camera was right there and I didn’t know what to do,” Cohen recalled days later on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I got so excited.”