At Andy Cohen’s Hamptons house, guests don’t have to lift a finger — thanks to his mom, Evelyn Cohen.

The 55-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 15, to share a photo of Evelyn steaming John Mayer’s shirt. “My mom stops at nothing to help other house guests!” Andy captioned the social media snap.

In the shot, Evelyn could be seen down on her knees, making sure to get every wrinkle out of Mayer’s white button-up. As Evelyn went to work on the top, Mayer, 45, stood behind her, eyeing her technique in a skeptical manner.

After Evelyn’s good deed, Andy and Mayer stepped out to attend Ed Sheeran’s concert on Monday, August 14.

The pals were photographed at the event — which was also attended by Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Bon Jovi and more — with Andy later sharing a photo of himself and Sheeran, 32, via his Instagram Story. “Loved Ed Sheeran last night,” Andy wrote over the snap.

This wouldn’t be the first time Andy and Mayer took their friendship out on the town. The duo spend quite a lot of time together and have even sparked romance rumors.

Andy poked fun at the chatter during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in June, saying, “I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other.” Andy went on to assert, however, that he and Mayer have never had a sexual relationship.

A few days later, Andy clarified his sentiments on Radio Andy, sharing that he was upset that his comments made headlines.

“It became headline news, and the more it became headline news, the more butthurt I got over it,” Andy said. “You know why? Are two men not allowed to say that they’re in love? Are we all so flipped out?”

Andy went on to compare the situation to the adoration he had for his college roommate.

“Dave Ansel was the first guy I was ever in love with,” Andy shared. “That’s my college roommate, and I was stunned, by the way, in week one of freshman year when he said, ‘Oh my God, I love you, dude. I love you.’ I was like, ‘Wow, this is a totally heterosexual guy expressing his love for me.’ It felt very pure and real, but not sexual whatsoever. It was grounded in our friendship, so that’s why I just think that a friendship of two guys … It doesn’t seem like headline news to me.”

Andy previously addressed his friendship with Mayer to CNN in 2018. “Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” Cohen said. “I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”