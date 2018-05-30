<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Mayer gave Andy Cohen the day off for his 50th birthday! To celebrate his big 5-0, the singer took over Cohen’s hosting duties in a special birthday episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. This time, Cohen was put in the hot seat and asked questions by the crooner, who just happens to be one of his best friends.

Us Weekly attended the May 24 taping of the late night show, getting a glance at all the surprises in store, including a call from one of Cohen’s favorites, Dolly Parton! One of the highlights of the episode included a surprise performance by the 40-year-old singer. In 48 hours, he learned one of the host’s favorite Diana Ross songs on the guitar and performed it! Needless to say, everyone in the clubhouse was impressed.

During their conversation, the fact that Cohen is friends with so many famous people came up – and Mayer let him know that it actually helps him out.

“You have a lot of friends who without you would want nothing to do with me, and I find that exciting. You’re friends with Jennifer Lawrence, who just doesn’t want anything to do with me. And look at me. I don’t have the greatest track record when it comes to celebrity relationships, so it’s amazing to watch your friends humor me on a friend level but also keep a fair distance from me,” he told the host.

Notably, the singer has dated Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston, among others.

He continued: “It’s really, really fun. Because if you are somebody who cares about your image – you take this job at this point, you don’t take this job – dating John Mayer at this point is conceptually just sort of a no-no. So it’s really fun to get to hang out with your friends, your A-list star friends, who otherwise would be highly uncomfortable sitting around me. And I want to thank you for that … slowly but surely, I’m setting myself up for another disastrous relationship so that I can wake up a month later and be back 10 years in time.”

Watch What Happens Live’s birthday special airs on Bravo Sunday, June 3, at 10 p.m. ET.

