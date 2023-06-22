Andy Cohen is setting the record straight about whether or not he personally talked to Meghan Markle on her “Archetypes” podcast after rumors swirled that the actress didn’t conduct her own interviews.

“Of course, I [spoke with Meghan], And she definitely [interviewed me]. That’s an insane rumor,” the Bravo executive, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 21, while promoting his partnership with Fresca. “Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, launched her podcast series — which was part of a $20 million deal she and husband Prince Harry signed with the streaming service — in August 2022 and was an immediate hit among fans. In addition to speaking with Cohen, Meghan sat down with a series of A-List guests including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Paris Hilton and more.

Cohen noted to Us on Wednesday that the Suits alum was “quite well-researched,” “well-informed” and “thoughtful” during their 2022 conversation. In their sit-down, the pair discussed how Meghan was interested in appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in the early 2010s as she was a big Real Housewives fan at the time. However, Bravo ultimately passed on having her as a guest on the show — a move Cohen called the “biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”

In his Daddy Diaries book, released earlier this year, Cohen admitted he was surprised when he listened to his “Archetypes” episode and Meghan expressed that she now has mixed feelings about the Real Housewives franchise — a comment she didn’t make to his face. When asked about the dig, Cohen told Us he’d “love” for Meghan to come on WWHL to continue the conversation.

As she wrapped Suits, Meghan shot into the spotlight due to her whirlwind romance with the Duke of Sussex, 38, whom she married in May 2018. (The pair have since welcomed two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in May 2019 and June 2021, respectively.)

In June, the couple’s Archewell Audio company announced that “Archetypes” would not be renewed for another season and that the former royals were no longer working with the music streaming service. A representative from the WME talent agency — who represents Meghan — noted in a statement to the Wall Street Journal that the actress planned to “develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

