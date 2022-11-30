Meeting the duchess — again. Andy Cohen detailed his reaction to Meghan Markle telling him that they’d already met when he joined her for a taping of her “Archetypes” podcast.

“I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically,” the Bravo exec, 54, said during the Wednesday, November 30, episode of his Radio Andy show on SiriusXM. “I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person — she’s still Meghan Markle.”

During the Tuesday, November 29, episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, revealed that she and Cohen had actually met twice during her Suits days. “It’s good to see you. I’ve met you before,” the Bench author told the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host. “You’ll never remember it.”

The former actress explained that she first met the Superficial author at an event promoting Suits before the show began airing. The second time, Meghan attended a WWHL taping with her Suits costar Gabriel Macht, though she wasn’t an official guest on the talk show.

“She was gleeful in telling me, I have to say. She was so happy to tell me that,” Cohen said on Wednesday, adding that he understood why the former Tig blogger didn’t cut the moment from the podcast. “I thought that was so interesting. First of all, you never know who you meet in a day, but listen, I didn’t become a duchess obviously, but I became an old queen talk show host. And when I was a young queen I remember meeting people who were whatever, so I just think it’s interesting. It’s really interesting. … It’s compelling and awkward.”

During the podcast, Meghan also revealed that she’d tried to get booked as a guest on WWHL while she was starring in Suits, but producers rejected her. “I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy!” the Archewell cofounder quipped. “So, thanks for being here with me.”

Cohen hinted that he realized WWHL producers may have rejected Meghan after her profile rose because of her relationship with Prince Harry. “I had that feeling when basically we started to kind of forensically figure out if it was you, because we had a sense,” he explained. “We were like, ‘I think she may be a Housewives fan, but even worse, Andy, we think we didn’t have her on the show.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. If it turns out that Meghan Markle actually expressed an interest to be on Watch What Happens Live and we [said no], it is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.’”

The duo also discussed fan casting of Meghan on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following her move to California, which the duchess said she’d never heard before. Cohen joked that he was thrilled she was unaware of the discussion. “I never even tried to stoke the fire because I was like, ‘Folks, that’s not happening,'” he joked, adding that he would “build” The Real Housewives of Montecito around her if she was interested.

The Deal or No Deal alum laughed before declaring, “There will be no reality show.”