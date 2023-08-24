Rachel Uchitel is opening up about her past romance with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star PK Kemsley — and his alleged spending habits.

“When I ran nightclubs in Vegas and New York, he started as my bottle service customer and he would come in from London, he lived in London at the time,” Uchitel, 48, said of Kemsley, 56, during a Wednesday, August 23, appearance on David Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

Uchitel, who made headlines in 2010 for having an affair with Tiger Woods while the golfer, 47, was still married to Elin Nordegren, explained that she and PK were “just friends” at first.

“We developed a friendship over a year. So, really we became really good friends,” she said. “I really liked him. He would always kinda try and date me but I was never into him.”

Noting that she didn’t see the businessman “for what he looked like at all” but rather “as a person,” Uchitel said that she “just kind of fell in love” with Kemsley unexpectedly. “I don’t know what happened,” she shared. “Then I started dating him long-distance.”

Prior to their romance, Kemsley was Uchitel’s “No. 1 bottle service customer,” she alleged. “He was the first bottle service customer in Vegas, no joke, to spend $250,000 on bottle service [in one night]. No one at the time had done that,” the nightclub manager said, adding that Kemsley’s spending became a “big deal in the bottle service industry.”

She continued: “Then we started to learn what it was like to cultivate a client, to spend a year befriending somebody [and] then have them trust you enough that I could kind of control the room.” Uchitel then claimed that while Kemsley was her bottle service client, he “spent over $1 million in my presence on alcohol.”

When asked how Kemsley could afford to blow so much money on drinks, Uchitel replied, “I don’t really know. At the time, he was doing really well. … It was a frivolous thing to do.”

As for the twosome’s romantic relationship, Uchitel said it played out while Kemsley was in the process of finalizing his divorce from his first wife, Loretta Gold. She noted that the divorce was “really hard” for Kemsley as he “really didn’t want to leave” the three children he shares with Gold — daughters Atlanta and Tatum and son Daniel — in London.

PK later moved on with wife Dorit Kemsley, whom he wed in 2015. The couple share son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7. Uchitel, meanwhile, shares daughter Wyatt, 10, with ex-husband Matt Hahn.