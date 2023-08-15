Dorit Kemsley’s 9-year-old son, Jagger, had an accident that required stitches — but he’s already on the mend.

“2 weeks ago Jagger had an accident with a baseball bat. @drpay came to our rescue and I’m forever grateful🙏🏻. This was just before we got his stitches taken out,” Kemsley, 47, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 14, alongside clips from the doctor’s visit.

In the video, Jagger got his stitches removed at the plastic surgeon’s office. Kemsley’s eldest child, whom she shares with husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, asked the doctor what his forehead looked like.

“[It will be] a cute little tiny little scar, hopefully nothing at all,” Dr. Payman Danielpour told Jagger. “I put the little Steri-Strips on again because it adds a little bit of pressure on the scar, and it makes it feel better.”

Dorit thanked Danielpour for making the aftermath of Jagger’s accident “painless” for the family. She concluded by noting that she and Jagger have to go back to the doctor again.

“ETERNALLY GRATEFUL TO @drpay @plastixdocs thank you! see you again soon!” she added.

Dorit welcomed Jagger in 2014 with PK, 55. The couple expanded their family again two years later with daughter Phoenix, now 7.

The reality star took to social media earlier this year to gush over her son. “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my sweet, kind, thoughtful, smart, funny, caring, lovable boy! I can’t believe you’re 9 years old today,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “I love you so much Jagger and i’m so proud and grateful to be your Mama. I can’t wait to celebrate you today my Angel 🎂🥳♥️🥰😘.”

One month later, Dorit dedicated a tribute to PK following more than a decade together.

“Twelve years ago I decided to share my heart with @paul_kemsley_pk 8 years ago today, I married my soulmate. We may not always have it all together, but together we have it all.I love you so much baby. Happy Anniversary 🥂♥️,” she captioned the March Instagram post.

Dorit’s sweet message came after her costar Erika Jayne publicly questioned her marriage, predicting during a taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that Dorit and PK would be the next Bravo couple to call it quits.

After Dorit and PK slammed her remark, Jayne, 52, took to the comments section of the businessman’s social media post, writing, “When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking.”

Jayne has since confirmed that viewers will see the drama go down during season 13 of RHOBH. “I explained that to Dorit,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “[Fans will] have to watch [how the confrontation] play[s] out on the show.”