Garcelle Beauvais was “shocked and sad” to hear that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Dorit Kemsley is having marital issues with husband PK Kemsley.

“I know Dorit, that if it’s true, she will be devastated,” Garcelle, 56, shared while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, November 1. “It’s hard.”

Reports about Dorit and PK’s marriage troubles made headlines last month when In Touch reported that the duo have been “living separate lives.” The couple were quick to deny that they are separating.

In a joint statement, the couple said they are “focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

Related: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK’s Relationship Timeline Not long after Dorit Kemsley met real estate developer Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2011, romance flourished — and their love story has been going strong ever since. “Well, we met and we didn’t really have our first official date for a couple of months,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled during a September […]

Despite their denial, a source told Us Weekly that “they’ve been having issues” in their relationship.

The insider revealed in the latest issue of Us that Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, have been trying to work things out “couples counseling and spending time apart” — which includes PK moving out, for now. Multiple sources confirmed to Us that he’s living in a Los Angeles hotel as he and Dorit sort through their marital woes.

“They both agree it’s the right thing to do,” a second source told Us. “It’s been a rough period for them. They want to say on amicable terms whether they stay together or not.”

Dorit, for her part, weighed in on what caused their marital issues, explaining that things were “very difficult” for her after a terrifying home invasion that occurred in October 2021. Dorit was home with her two kids — son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7 — when three burglars, who were reportedly armed, broke in and allegedly stole $100,000 worth of jewelry. PK was away at the time of the break-in.

“There’s no area of your life that it doesn’t touch,” the RHOBH star shared during an appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast on Wednesday. “And my husband, who travels for work and he was traveling the most that year … [that] was the year that I needed him the most.”

Dorit went on to say that her and PK’s marriage was “disconnected” in part due to her PTSD from the incident. Fans will watch their issues continue to unfold during RHOBH season 13, which is currently airing.

Related: Real Housewives’ Legal Troubles Through the Years Being a Real Housewife isn’t all diamonds and rosé — just ask the many Bravolebrities who’ve legal woes have played out in the spotlight. While some franchises tackle the lawsuits on air — including Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa and Joe Giudice’s fraud case, Real Housewives of New York City’s Sonja Morgan’s bankruptcy filing […]

RHOBH star Kyle Richards — who is having marital issues of her own — also weighed in on the rumors about her close friend’s alleged separation.

“I did not see that yet. That came out today? I didn’t know that. Did you know that?” she asked Andy Cohen during an October WWHL appearance. Cohen, 55, confirmed that he “heard something about that rumor.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kyle’s strange reaction had fans questioning her friendship with Dorit. When Cohen doubled down and asked Kyle whether she “had heard” similar rumors about Dorit and PK in the past, Kyle replied, “I had not heard that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.