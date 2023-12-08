Your account
Julia Roberts Deserves Another Oscar for Her Performance of Sutton Stracke’s ‘Name Em’ Meltdown

By
Julia Roberts Deserves Another Oscar for Her Performance of Sutton Strackes Name Em Meltdown
Julia Roberts, Sutton Stracke Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci;Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

Julia Roberts is one of America’s most treasured actresses for a reason, and she showcased her talents yet again during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During the Thursday, December 7, episode of WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked Roberts, 56, to join him in a “Clubhouse Playhouse” reenactment of a scene from the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Roberts played Sutton Stracke, while Cohen, 55, donned a brunette wig to take on the role of Kyle Richards.

“You are making my life right now,” Cohen told Roberts as she adjusted his wig.

The duo then dived right into the scene, which RHOBH fans can already guess was pulled from the episode where Stracke, 52, repeatedly told Richards, 54, to “name ’em.”

As a Georgia native herself, Roberts had no trouble at all imitating Stracke’s distinctive Southern accent. She also nailed Stracke’s perturbed facial expression after Cohen as Richards told her she was being “incredibly rude.”

Following the performance, Cohen exclaimed, “Julia Roberts, everybody! Wow. That was the greatest thing ever.”

RHOBH fans were also impressed, with several Instagram commenters praising the Oscar winner for her take on Stracke. “Omg, Julia does Sutton better than Sutton!!” wrote one delighted fan. Another viewer theorized that Roberts channeled her Steel Magnolias character for the performance, writing, “That Shelby accent is like muscle memory.”

Stracke’s “name ’em” moment has already been so memed into oblivion that the context no longer really matters, but the backstory is this: Richards confronted Stracke about her behavior during the RHOBH trip to Las Vegas for Magic Mike Live and told her she has “a habit of losing your s–t in ridiculous circumstances.”

Stracke disagreed and repeatedly told Richards to “name ’em” — i.e., list the alleged situations where she lost her s–t in ridiculous circumstances. Richards was prepared, however, and named several incidents, including the time Stracke told Crystal Kung Minkoff she was wearing “ugly leather pants” and the time where Stracke got so stressed in Lake Tahoe she had to calm herself down with a face roller mid-conversation.

Roberts’ turn in the “Clubhouse Playhouse” came just days after fellow Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman recreated a scene from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City during their own appearance on WWHL. Moore, 63, and Portman, 42, played Monica Garcia and Lisa Barlow, respectively, and reenacted the duo’s sound bath fight at Whitney Rose’s Prism jewelry party.

