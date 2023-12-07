Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Sutton Stracke may have hated Crystal Kung Minkoff’s black leather pants — but her husband thinks they’re “iconic.”

“They are so special that my husband will not let me wear them,” Crystal, 40, said of director and animator Rob Minkoff on the Thursday, December 7, episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “He checks in with me every few months, [asking], ‘Do you know where they are?’”

Crystal shared that Rob, 61, wants to eventually frame the trousers because “he thinks they’re so iconic in a way that’s unnatural.”

“He loves these pants,” Crystal continued, adding that she hasn’t worn the pants since they made their TV debut. “They’re very safe — almost like jewelry — they’re hidden somewhere.”

Sutton, 52, famously dissed Crystal’s outfit in episode 8 of RHOBH season 11, which aired in March 2021, as the two argued over the right use of the word “violated.”

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

Crystal told her costars she felt “violated” after Sutton walked in on her undressing during their cast trip to Lake Tahoe. While the women thought Crystal’s word choice was a bit harsh and encouraged her to apologize, Crystal refused to back down, causing further drama with Sutton. At one point during the heated discussion, Crystal accused Sutton of being “jealous,” to which Sutton clapped back with, “Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?”

Crystal and Sutton’s beef started when they struggled to get on the same page following a group conversation about racial stereotypes. During a different March 2021 episode, Crystal attempted to make a point about “painful” stereotypes after becoming the first Asian-American Housewife on the hit Bravo series.

Sutton, for her part, interrupted her costar, saying, “Do you wanna talk about when I see dumbass rednecks on the TV and that’s supposed to be me? I also have a stereotype, but I don’t want to bring it up!”

Related: Everything We Know About ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13: Cast ... Back to Beverly Hills. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning to Bravo for season 13, but it will look a bit different than before. A few months after the intense season 12 reunion in October 2022, longtime star Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the reality series after eight seasons on January 5, […]

After the episode aired, Sutton took to social media to apologize to Crystal for silencing her. Crystal received the gesture well, taking to Instagram to thank Sutton for her words.

Despite feuding at the beginning of season 11, Sutton and Crystal have become close friends.

“I talk to Sutton a lot. We talk a lot,” Crystal exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. Crystal noted that the pair have made a lot of progress since their first season together on RHOBH, adding, “She grows on some, but she grew on me.”

Sutton joined the franchise during season 10, while Crystal entered the Bravoverse with season 11.