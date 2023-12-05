Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman are both Oscar winners who might just belong on Bravo — and even The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars are taking note.

The May December stars appeared on the Monday, December 4, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where they stepped foot into the “Clubhouse Playhouse.” Moore, 63, and Portman, 42, portrayed Monica Garcia and Lisa Barlow, respectively, and recreated the RHOSLC stars’ sound bath fight from an episode that aired last month.

“OMFFFGGGGG. SHUT UUPPPP😩😩😭😭😂😂😂,” Garcia commented on WWHL’s Instagram video of Moore and Portman performing the scene. Barlow added, “😂😂💕 Queens.”

Portman had Barlow’s mannerisms and voice on lock as she and Moore went back and forth reading the dialogue from the now-iconic fight, which took place at Whitney Rose’s Prism jewelry party.

Related: A Complete Guide to Every Real Housewife Who's Written a Book Mention it all — in a book! Plenty of Real Housewives have started their own beauty brands and clothing lines, but there’s no more common pastime in the franchise than writing a book. More than 40 Housewives past and present have become authors over the years, writing everything from self-help guides to children’s books and […]

Moore, for her part, did her best to mimic Garcia’s cadence, even dragging out various words throughout the fight.

Bravo fans were quick to praise the actresses’ performances, sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter) and even asking the Academy to give Moore and Portman their second Oscars.

“Clubhouse Playhouse with two OSCAR WINNERS??? This show is a gift from God,” one fan wrote. A second viewer added, “This is a moment in culture.”

A third fan, meanwhile, referred to the moment as a “dream crossover.”

Moore and Portman’s WWHL appearance comes after their new movie, May December, was released via Netflix on Friday, December 1.

The film follows the story of a couple struggling under the weight of their controversial age gap and takes inspiration from Mary Kay Letourneau’s affair with her student Vili Fualaau, who is 22 years her junior.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

Moore stars as Gracie, who is married to Charles Melton’s character, Joe. The couple — who are 23 years apart — are gearing up to send their kids to college when Portman’s character, a budding actress named Elizabeth, comes to town to prepare for a movie based on their relationship. As Elizabeth starts to research their romance, things between Gracie and Joe start to unravel, especially as parts of Joe’s past are revealed.

“She is not the most ethically sound researcher,” Portman told Entertainment Weekly of her character in an interview published on Monday. “There’s this question and danger about whether art can be amoral. … When you go there and when you go into places that her movie is exploring — and trying to get into the mindset and the heart of someone who’s committing a crime — what does that do to you? How does it affect you? How does it affect your morality and your ethics? Can art actually be immoral? Can you depict a crime without somehow endorsing it or exploiting it?”