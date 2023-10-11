The ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City know how to bring the heat even in the coldest of temperatures — and Us Weekly has your insider guide to Utah’s winter playground.

A trip to Salt Lake City, Utah, is just the ticket as snow approaches and in this week’s episode of “VIP Scene,” we break down the Housewife-approved hotspots for the lavish city.

First up: Meredith Marks’ favorite date night spot. “My longstanding go-to has always been Handle where Seth [Marks] and I had a date in season 1,” Meredith, 51, exclusively told Us in September, referring to the Park City, Utah, establishment.

Meredith revealed that she ended up on the show because of her connection to the eatery. “The owner of Handle’s husband went to college with one of the original producers. So, kind of [an] interesting tieback,” she explained.

Whitney Rose, meanwhile, famously hosted a rowdy bash at Prohibition during season 1. The 1920s-themed bar promises to “raise the bar in your nightlife experience” and based on the ladies’ wild night, the bar is a must-visit location.

If you want some rest and relaxation while in town, take a trip to Heather Gay’s Beauty Lab. The med spa is known for having the self-proclaimed “best lip injections in Utah,” leading Heather, 49, to open a second space.

No weekend in Salt Lake City would be complete without a jaunt to the slopes, but first make sure to shop for the ultimate snow bunny attire at Meredith Marks Boutique. Once you look the part, head to Snowbird Mountain for a run or two.

“When I post a picture of myself, they’re gonna think I’m on the Black Diamond, because I look Black Diamond, OK?” Jen Shah iconically declared during season 1, as inspiration for her wardrobe while skiing.

The Bravo stars usually conclude their day on the mountain with a stop at SeventyOne for a drink après ski. To celebrate a good run like a Housewife, Us recommends sipping on spiked hot cider — but be warned the alcohol haze could stir up some drama.

Watch the exclusive video above to see where the RHOSLC stars go in Salt Lake City — and come back next week for an all-new episode of Us Weekly’s “VIP Scene.”